After starting as delivery-only, Breaüxdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley

click to enlarge Chiana McInelly photo Breaüxdoo's Gage Lang

Breaüxdoo Bakery has been around since 2020, but a recent expansion brings a fun-filled atmosphere to the business with a rock band twist.

Owner and Spokane native Gage Lang, who's worked at restaurants and bakeries around Washington state, drew inspiration from his varied experiences in the food world to create the full-service bakery. His time at Biscuit Bitch in Seattle was formative in crafting the vibe he envisioned for Breaüxdoo.

"Working at Biscuit Bitch was a lot of fun, and I wanted to capture that same type of morale and energy that they and Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland put out," Lang says. "I was formerly in a rock band, I am a bit of an androgynous personality, and I love skate culture and the feel of a tattoo shop. That is what Breaüdoox is meant to be."

Lang's unique style and artistic experience is now being channeled into his foodie creations. While Breaüxdoo Bakery — the name rhymes with "voodoo" — is perhaps best known for its massive cookies ($4.50) and blondie bars ($5), Lang also recommends its distinctive cheesecake ($9 for an individual-size cake) that has an equal crust-to-filling ratio, unlike traditional versions.

"For spicy lovers, the 'Peep Show' ($15.25) is my best recommendation," he says. "It is a biscuit with gravy, a German sausage hot link, shredded cheddar, jalapeños and Frank's hot sauce. It is a killer new addition."

The bakery began in 2020 as a venture focused on pickup and delivery orders, partly to comply with COVID social distancing guidelines at the time, but also to gradually ramp up production. But it was always Lang's vision to expand with a permanent, walk-in style storefront. Delivery and curbside pickup service are still offered, and customers can also still find Breaüxdoo's goods at the bakery's wholesale vendors around town, like My Fresh Basket in Kendall Yards. The bakery is also a frequent vendor at local markets.

"We are now a full-fledged pastry shop with our fan favorites as well as cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries and custom orders. Basically, you name it or think it up, we got it," Lang says.

Although Lang has worked in a variety of different professional food environments, he's also somewhat self-taught. After starting out in a Running Start culinary program in high school, Lang took matters into his own hands to flesh out his resume. Besides working at Seattle's quirky downtown spot Biscuit Bitch, Lang also counts a stint at Versalia Pizza in Spokane, among others.

His culinary skills now shine through the artistry he channels into each pastry and dish he thinks up.

"I may not be too involved in the music scene anymore, but I do like to capture a specific energy in my shop," Lang says. "Remnants of my past life are able to live on through my food, and I am ready for people to step into that."

Take, for example, Breaüxdoo's motto: "Desserts for rock stars."

The brick and mortar space isn't the only thing that's changed since Breaüxdoo's initial launch, then working out of a downtown Spokane commercial kitchen.

The bakery's menu has expanded with many unique additions, like Lang's take on biscuits and gravy with fun and funky names like "Jam Session" and "After Party" ($9.50 each). Whether customers are craving a sweet treat or a hardy and savory meal, Breaüxdoo has something for everyone. Custom cake orders are also available for any occasion.

In the new Spokane Valley store, with its jet black walls and a groovy red chandelier, Breaüxdoo reflects Lang's time in a rock-and-roll band. The wide-open space's edgy, show-stopping energy, along with its colorful, decadent pastries and flavorful food, all fit the theme. ♦

Breaüxdoo Bakery • 14109 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 7A-1, Spokane Valley • Open daily 8 am-6 pm • breauxdoobakery.com • 509-290-6389