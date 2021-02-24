Art Spirit Gallery keeps a positive attitude in the face of a plumbing disaster

By

click to enlarge Art Spirit Gallery's Blair Williams - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Art Spirit Gallery's Blair Williams

On January 30 the Art Spirit Gallery was getting ready to open like every other day. It was not until Kylie Sparks, the gallery manager, found clear water pooling and the sound of water spraying that they knew it would be a different kind of day.

According to Blair Williams, owner of the gallery, a water intake valve snapped, filling the upstairs of the galley with water which then seeped through the floor, allowing water to rain down on the basement. The museum has around 2,000 pieces in its inventory at any given time, which makes a disaster like this an even bigger deal.

“Roughly 400 hundred pieces were on display between the main and upper gallery. Two hundred ceramic pieces were in storage under the main floor,” Williams says. “That leaves roughly 1,400 pieces we have to review, each and every one of them. ART, an insurance company based in Portland, requires we use a certain art restoration and kind of assessment for damage. They are a wonderful team and they are methodically going through the pieces.”


Before ART could fully dive into the work of damage assessment, they had to sit down with the gallery and learn the ins and outs of how Art Spirit runs, as each gallery is different.

“They arrived two weeks ago this past Monday, for maybe an hour and half or two hours we told them what occurred,” Williams says “We talked how our business works, and what our inventory is comprised of. We have photos of most pieces, but at any given time there could be pieces that haven’t been catalogued since we get them all the time. They were here all day Monday through Wednesday assessing around 180 pieces. They were supposed to come back last week, but they found the pass too difficult to get through because of the winter storm.”

The process of assessing art for water damage is not that quick, and there are several factors that need to be checked.

“There’s a lot to look at, like if the frame is made out of wood,” Williams says. “Did it take on any water, is it warping or about to crack, did water get trapped, is there any mold on the back of the canvass? Water was the initial concern but now we have to think about mold. While the water was clean and on the floor, it still came through the floorboards and over beams, which disrupted dust so maybe it grabbed dust and washed over the canvas.”


The artists of all the pieces in Art Spirit’s inventory were alerted before any news outlet, according to Williams, and while the final assessment still isn’t finished the artists are constantly updated with the goings on of the gallery. While ART is still in the process of assessing each piece for damage, the other big hurdle for the gallery is reconstruction.

According to a press release sent out by the Art Spirit Gallery, before the gallery can reopen they still have to install sheetrock and electrical in the basement, repaint the basement, perform a final cleaning of the basement, replace and refinish the floors, rebuild the basement layout, install fixtures, repaint part of the main gallery, restock the basement and main floor with artwork and clean the entire gallery.

In the midst of figuring out the condition of the pieces as well as getting their gallery back in working condition, they also must figure out how to house their lineup of monthly shows.

“Every February for the last eight years we have had this beautiful relationship with Barrister Winery and we usually hang a show for them,” Williams says “By the 48th hour (after the disaster) there was no way in hell that we could hang our show, so we took what would have been our February show and just shifted it over there.”

While the gallery was able to make a quick transition for February, Williams says March is difficult and they are currently putting out a call out to anyone who could hang their planned show since real estate is so hard to find especially during the pandemic.


Williams’ goal is to wrap up construction by April 2, which would allow them one week to hang their April show. But if that date is pushed back again, she and the rest of the Art Spirit team is prepared with a positive attitude.

“You can pick your attitude, right?” Williams says. “We chose to go into this with the right attitude. The most interesting story is what we are learning and what I hope we can share with other galleries and artists. There is just a lot you don’t know when you flood an art gallery and while it is a sad event, these beautiful pieces could be damaged. Because of the love and support from our artists, clients and communities, it allows us to go into this and say what we can do different and what we have learned from this.”

Trending

The real reason that people of color are hesitant with doctors — and the COVID-19 vaccine
Frances McDormand finds her home on the road in Chloé Zhao's low-key masterpiece Nomadland
From Lorde to Willie Nelson, we pick some of our most anticipated album releases of 2021
COVID-19 nearly killed a Washington farmworker. Now, the farm won't pay his worker's compensation
CHEAP EATS: From burritos to smoothie bowls, sandwiches to sushi, everything here is under $15
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Locations

  • Art Spirit Gallery

    415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls

    208-765-6006

    1 article

Speaking of Art Spirit Gallery , Blair Williams

Our region's visual arts organizations postpone, pivot and persevere

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Art Spirit Gallery's Blair Williams.

Keeping the Arts Alive

The Bing in busier times.

Coeur d'Alene's Emerge artspace rebuilding after recent fire through help of community

By Carrie Scozzaro

Emerge Director Jeni Hegsted estimates the gallery spent $30,000 on space improvements before a recent fire.

Art Spirit Gallery reintroduces the region to the work and story of artist Ernest Lothar

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Ernest Lothar show includes around 60 oil paintings, 200 pastels on paper and 30 illustrations.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

My first time... watching action monstrosity The Expendables

By Dan Nailen

The Expendables take their action with extra cheese.

New MAC exhibit reflects on one of America's darkest chapters through the work of artist Takuichi Fujii

By Natalie Rieth

Takuichi Fujii's Self Portrait, 1935

These three newish board games are my top must-play recommendations

By Chey Scott

Dune: Imperium

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Poetry Celebration in the Afternoon

Poetry Celebration in the Afternoon

Fri., Feb. 26, 3-3:15 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Spencer Brown

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation