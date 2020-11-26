Being a non-traditionalist has its perks during a pandemic

By

click to enlarge From texting to Facetime, holidays look a bit different this year (for the traditionalist).
From texting to Facetime, holidays look a bit different this year (for the traditionalist).

COVID is the perfect cover for people like me: no kids, small family (getting smaller) and an inner circle stretched across time zones. An iconoclast, I usually give gifts when I feel like it, not when the calendar decrees. And I'm happy to putter at home. Alone. (Thankful I'm not stuck in any number of past relationships.)

But to travel or get together in large groups? Not likely; not this year, although I wasn't always this way.

Coast-to-coast on the redeye into snowstorms that shut down the Eastern Seaboard in December, midnight Mass and Polish pierogi for dinner, or my aunt and uncle's basement for her lasagna and meatballs regardless of the date: Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Been there, done that.

Roasted chestnuts at Rockefeller Center and Times Square when the ball drops, but also sledding on the farm and off-the-grid holidays at a friend's lake cabin. Festive parties from high heels and black velvet to dive bars and whatever I wore to work that day. Gift exchanges. Friendsgiving potlucks. Volunteering to serve food. Did all that.

For many years, I made everything: gift cards, ornaments, house decorations, huge meals for other people's families. I stayed busy avoiding the discomfort that holidays increasingly engendered, all those forced intimacies and focus on material abundance — a rebuke to my cactus-like persona.

All told, I've rarely done holidays the same year-to-year, the consumption of turkey dinner notwithstanding. My tradition, if you can call it that, is to be untraditional.

This year, I'll call/text/email/Facetime/Skype/Zoom loved ones, using the cover of COVID to bypass banal topics for substantive things that need to be said "just in case." I'll give gifts from local artists and businesses, a win-win that appeals to my pragmatic side. And I'll spend time in the studio, my gift to myself.

This year, however, I won't have to hedge when someone asks my plans. I don't have to go anywhere, couldn't if I wanted to, and can't (won't) feel bad about it. Besides, I'm not alone this year; I'm in good company with much of humanity hunkering down, hoping for better tidings next year, and looking to improve things in our respective arenas.

United by hope, facing fears head on, spreading kindness (not COVID) in whatever small way we can. Sounds like a good tradition to me. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Under Cover of COVID"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Under Cover of COVID"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Kaiser Aluminum experiments with a new way to break down toxic chemicals
After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well
Released 30 years ago this month, Home Alone tapped into childhood fantasies to become a Christmas classic
Holidays on Hold
An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Stories Of The Season , Essay

Taking the very, very, very long route to be at home for a snowy Christmas

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Sometimes driving requires a kung fu grip.

Keeping it simple helps guarantee a good holiday

By Dan Nailen

Do not try this stunt from A Christmas Story at home.

One Headlight. No Snow Tires. A New Year's Eve Journey

By Daniel Walters

A shining city worth a death-defying drive &mdash; sometimes.

Sometimes, the best holidays are the ones you don’t remember at all

By Wilson Criscione

A blur can be best.
More »

Latest in Holiday Guide

Holidays on Hold

By Chey Scott

Holidays on Hold

It won't be a typical holiday season, but there is still plenty to look forward to

By Inlander Staff

Possessed to skate? You might have to wait.

Taking the very, very, very long route to be at home for a snowy Christmas

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Sometimes driving requires a kung fu grip.

Keeping it simple helps guarantee a good holiday

By Dan Nailen

Do not try this stunt from A Christmas Story at home.
More »
More Holiday Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Through Dec. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 26- 2, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation