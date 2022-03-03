Broadway favorite Wicked returns to Spokane, with a longtime fan in her dream role of Elphaba

click to enlarge Joan Marcus photo Talia Suskauer embraces her inner witch in Wicked.

Wicked is iconic, one of the most well-known, recognizable and downright spectacular shows to ever grace stages around the world — whether musical theater is your jam or not. This retelling of a Gregory Maguire novel of the same name has a humorous, politically poignant script that's accompanied by roaring compositions by Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked is a continuation of the beloved tale The Wizard of Oz, starting from the moment Glinda (the Good Witch) announces to the people of Oz that the Wicked Witch has melted. Glinda goes on to tell the story of the history of the Wicked Witch, using her given name Elphaba: how she was born with green skin, making her an outsider her entire life; how her and Elphaba attended school together; and, how they worked together, despite being a pair of unlikely friends, to take down the corrupt government of Oz.

The original production of Wicked premiered on Broadway in 2003 and became an instant hit, winning a Tony Award for Best Musical as well as a Grammy. Wicked has been touring nationally since 2005, making stops in Spokane twice before, in 2011 and 2014. Now it's returning for 24 shows running March 9 to 27.

Many young performers dream of playing a role in the show, from the intensely sweet Glinda to the fiery Nessarose. However, one role is highly coveted among musical theater performers: Elphaba. The role requires vocal agility and the skill to pull off a changing personality — a harmonious blend between subdued and wildly passionate.

As the main character of the show, Elphaba is a dynamic role that teaches young people to pursue their dreams, no matter how wild. Literally teaching them to rise above, fly and defy the odds of what society believes is possible. The role was originated by Idina Menzel in 2003 alongside Kristen Chenoweth as her counterpart, Glinda, and is now being played in theaters all over the U.S. by Talia Suskauer.

The latest national tour of Wicked was interrupted in 2020 when theaters across the country closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving Suskauer six months to portray Elphaba, rather than the usual year, before the show went on hiatus.

"Now we're back on the road and in cities for up to six weeks at a time," she says. "I love to explore the cities, find the best coffee shops and restaurants by talking to all of the locals. It guarantees a great stint in a city."

Talia Suskauer (left) and Allison Bailey as Elphaba and Glinda.

Suskauer grew up in South Florida, attending both a middle school and a high school for the arts. Her love for theater was always apparent, but it wasn't until 2005 when she envisioned herself portraying Elphaba.

"I went to New York City with my mom and my sister then," she says. "We saw Wicked and I remember it so vividly: Elphaba was played by Shoshanna Bean. That's when it became my dream role. I've always dreamed of portraying her onstage."

After graduating from Penn State with her BFA in musical theater, Suskauer joined the original off-Broadway run of Be More Chill and followed it to the Lyceum Theatre once it officially opened on Broadway in March 2019. Just a few months later after Be More Chill closed, Suskauer found herself painted green and performing her first show as Elphaba, like she had always pictured. This didn't come without worry. Suskauer had dreamed of this role since age 7, and she felt the immense pressure to portray Elphaba in the right way.

"It's an honor and an important mission for me," she says. "I want to play and represent her well and fully. I get to bring this iconic character, that everyone knows and loves, to a different light, and I don't take it lightly."

Most of Wicked's grandiose numbers are Elphaba's alone: "The Wizard and I," "No Good Deed" and, most importantly, "Defying Gravity." All signify huge turning points in the show and have become legendary musical theater classics.

"It's cliche," she says, "but 'Defying Gravity' is my favorite song to perform. Every Elphaba puts their own spin on it. My mission is to sing the lyrics and kind of just say what they mean."

The lyrics of the musical's signature song are impactful, showing Elphaba's defiance of social categorization and her acceptance of her outsider status — the motifs scattered throughout the score by Schwartz come to a head and Elphaba is lifted up above the stage, showing the audience that she is now, truly, the Wicked Witch of the West.

"Every night I get to perform with this amazing cast," she says. "People who I consider my family. And every night that I step into her boots is an important journey that I get to take." ♦

Wicked • March 9-27; Tue-Fri at 7:30 pm, Sat at 2 and 7:30 pm, Sun at 1 and 6:30 pm • $54-$153 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • 509-279-7000

BROADWAY IN SPOKANE 2022-23

The STCU Best of Broadway new season was announced this week, and while there are more special engagements expected, here's the season as it looks right now:

Hadestown, July 5-10

Hairspray, Sept. 20-25

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of

the Temptations, Jan. 17-22, 2023

Dear Evan Hanson, March 14-19, 2023

Disney's Aladdin, June 27-July 2, 2023

Renewals for current season-ticket holders starts March 1. New season tickets available starting March 5. Single ticket sales will open for season-ticket holders April 14. And single tickets will go on sale to the public April 29. (DAN NAILEN)