The Story of the New Romantics, SFCC theater recognized for virtual performances, and new music!

OLD NEW ROMANTICS
Some history just has to be told by someone who lived it, and Dylan Jones' role as a journalist at a style magazine in England gave him the perfect exposure to the blossoming of the so-called "new romantic" music scene in Britain in the late '70s that would a few years later come to be known as the second British Invasion on America's pop charts, led by the likes of Duran Duran, Culture Club, Eurythmics and more. Jones' new book, SWEET DREAMS: THE STORY OF THE NEW ROMANTICS, does a remarkable job illustrating how a group of kids more attracted to high fashion, dance music and synthesizers (and a lot of David Bowie and Roxy Music) than to nihilistic punk bands moved from underground clubs to mainstream pop success. In the process, their scene blazed paths for gay and female artists and fans that still resonate. A fascinating read for anyone into pop music history. (DAN NAILEN)

CLEAN SWEEP
 Spokane Falls Community College pioneered virtual theater in a time when it seemed impossible. They produced some amazing shows when so many others had to quit productions during the pandemic. And recently, the SFCC DRAMA DEPARTMENT's tenacity and creativity earned them every award at the 2021 Broadway World regional drama awards, 10 total, including Best Streaming Play for Madagascar: A Musical Adventure and Best Streaming Musical for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. (JAMI NELSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb 11:

SHAMIR, HETEROSEXUALITY. One of music's premiere stylistic chameleons, the indie polymath continues pushing sonic and gender boundaries on his latest LP.

EDDIE VEDDER, EARTHLING. In some ways this is the Pearl Jam frontman's first proper solo album, as his first two LPs were the soundtrack for Into the Wild and a ukulele record.

MARY J. BLIGE, GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul drops her 15th studio album just days before hitting the stage as part of the Super Bowl halftime show.

