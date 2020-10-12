Coeur d'Alene schools see rise in COVID-19 cases days after opening for full-time in-person learning

I





But Coeur d'Alene schools may be seeing spread within classrooms. Maben says the district is "fairly confident" that there's been one case of in-school transmission — meaning spread of the virus within a school building — and that they "suspect" there's a second case of in-school transmission as well.



The district won't say which school or schools may be seeing spread within the building. Infection rates, in both Coeur d'Alene and Spokane , have been rising in recent weeks, though K-12 schools don't appear to be the driving force. Spokane Public Schools, which started the year online, is currently phasing in younger grades for in-person instruction and has had only two people test positive for COVID-19, with neither originating inside a school building.

Jennifer Brumley, vice-chair of the board. "I came into this with a plan, with the statistics I had... these are not easy decisions, and this is a really critical time for a community, in my opinion, with the impacts that opening up schools are going to have."





It's unclear whether those who tested positive at the school have spread the virus to others in the community. Panhandle Health spokeswoman Katherine Hoyer says they are not necessarily tracking all cases linked to K-12 schools, and the school district only reports positive cases of students and staff members, not parents or other close contacts.