DOMA Coffee adds line of instant coffees for that fresh-brewed flavor wherever you may be

Search for a "local" coffee company in the Inland Northwest and you're likely to find plenty of roasters with tasting facilities, as well as places serving those brands, and retail outlets for your favorite beans or ground coffee.

DOMA Coffee goes one step further with its line of instant coffees that make it even easier (and faster) to brew a cup of coffee literally anywhere you have access to hot water.

They're "ideal for dawn patrol ski hikes, fishing or any camping situation," says company co-founder Rebecca Hurlen Patano. She also likes them for airline travel and hotel stays or a no-fuss quick cup at home.

"Gone are the days of instant coffee tasting poorly," says Hurlen Patano, who started DOMA with husband Terry Patano in 2000.

Based in Post Falls, Idaho, DOMA is an innovative small-batch roaster with sustainability and innovation built into its DNA. It partnered with SWIFT Coffee to develop the instant coffee line featuring completely compostable packaging, for example, using the same coffee in its signature blends. Try the decaf or the Chronic, with nutty, spicy, chocolatey notes.

DOMA's instant coffees are available in boxes of six sachets for approximately $16 at Rocket Market and Kitchen Engine, both in Spokane, as well as Pilgrim's Market in Coeur d'Alene.

You've never tried DOMA coffee? Visit the DOMA Coffee lab (6240 E. Seltice Way, Unit A, Post Falls) to try their award-winning blends or go online at domacoffee.com to find out more.