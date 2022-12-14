DOMA Coffee adds line of instant coffees for that fresh-brewed flavor wherever you may be

By

click to enlarge DOMA Coffee adds line of instant coffees for that fresh-brewed flavor wherever you may be

Search for a "local" coffee company in the Inland Northwest and you're likely to find plenty of roasters with tasting facilities, as well as places serving those brands, and retail outlets for your favorite beans or ground coffee.

DOMA Coffee goes one step further with its line of instant coffees that make it even easier (and faster) to brew a cup of coffee literally anywhere you have access to hot water.

They're "ideal for dawn patrol ski hikes, fishing or any camping situation," says company co-founder Rebecca Hurlen Patano. She also likes them for airline travel and hotel stays or a no-fuss quick cup at home.

"Gone are the days of instant coffee tasting poorly," says Hurlen Patano, who started DOMA with husband Terry Patano in 2000.

Based in Post Falls, Idaho, DOMA is an innovative small-batch roaster with sustainability and innovation built into its DNA. It partnered with SWIFT Coffee to develop the instant coffee line featuring completely compostable packaging, for example, using the same coffee in its signature blends. Try the decaf or the Chronic, with nutty, spicy, chocolatey notes.

DOMA's instant coffees are available in boxes of six sachets for approximately $16 at Rocket Market and Kitchen Engine, both in Spokane, as well as Pilgrim's Market in Coeur d'Alene.

You've never tried DOMA coffee? Visit the DOMA Coffee lab (6240 E. Seltice Way, Unit A, Post Falls) to try their award-winning blends or go online at domacoffee.com to find out more.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "In an Instant"

Tags

Speaking of...

Gifts for Coffee Fiends

By Nicholas Deshais

Gifts for Coffee Fiends

Gifts for Coffee Fanatics

By Michal Bennett

Gifts for Coffee Fanatics

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

By Chey Scott

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters' new full-service cafe on the South Hill offers much more than great coffee

By Chey Scott

Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters' new full-service cafe on the South Hill offers much more than great coffee
More »

Latest in Food & Cooking

Whether you like zero-proof or high-octane bar drinks, Hogwash Whiskey Den's Simon Moorby has you covered

By Carrie Scozzaro

Whether you like zero-proof or high-octane bar drinks, Hogwash Whiskey Den's Simon Moorby has you covered

Recipes: Drinks All Around

Recipes: Drinks All Around

Local ladies leverage love of cooking to create Inland Empire Spice

By Carrie Scozzaro

Local ladies leverage love of cooking to create Inland Empire Spice

Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill

By Anne McGregor

Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill
More »

Readers also liked…

Preparing and presenting food is just one of Ivory Table Catering Company chef Kristen Ward's many talents

By Carrie Scozzaro

Preparing and presenting food is just one of Ivory Table Catering Company chef Kristen Ward's many talents

Recipe: Chef Kristen Ward's Lamb Burgers

Recipe: Chef Kristen Ward's Lamb Burgers
More Food & Cooking
All Health & Home

Things To Do

American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection

American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
Read More about Carrie Scozzaro

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 8-14, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation