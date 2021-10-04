Dream big at the MAC next spring with first U.S. stop of Dreamworks animation exhibit

By

click to enlarge Spokane is the first U.S. destination for an art show dedicated to DreamWorks animation, visiting the MAC in spring 2022. You know Shrek will be there. - DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
DreamWorks Animation
Spokane is the first U.S. destination for an art show dedicated to DreamWorks animation, visiting the MAC in spring 2022. You know Shrek will be there.

The nostalgia that we get from watching a favorite childhood movie is something not easily replicated, but the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is bringing that feeling to Spokane.

Spokane’s MAC is slated to be the first-ever U.S. destination for DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition Journey From Sketch To Screen. Opening on March 19, 2022, and running through Sept. 5, this exhibition celebrates over 25 years of DreamWorks animation.

The exhibit features over 400 items, including rare never before seen archival material like concept drawings, storyboards, photographs, paintings, and other artworks from the animated classics. From anti-social ogres to playful, protective dragons, visitors will be transported into the much-loved stories from DreamWorks.

The exhibition is divided into four areas that take visitors on a journey through the creative processes behind the films. Character, Story, and World explain how the stories evolve and how the imaginary worlds the animators think up come to fruition. The Drawing Room section houses the Animation Desk digital kiosks which allow visitors to tap into their creative side and hand-draw their own movie sequence on software developed by DreamWorks for their own animators.

Wes Jessup, the executive director of the MAC is thrilled to bring the exhibit to the United States for the first time.

“It’s an honor for the MAC to offer this in-depth look at DreamWorks’ visionary approach to animation,” says Jessup. “We look forward to attracting visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada to Spokane for this exhibition that’s perfect for families, fans, students, art lovers, and creatives alike.”

DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition Journey From Sketch To Screen • March. 19-Sept. 5, 2022; Tue-Sun from 10am-5pm• $7-$12 • The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org • 509-459-3931

