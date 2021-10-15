Drive-up weekday COVID testing opens Monday, Oct. 18, at Spokane Falls Community College

By

click to enlarge Spokane community members can get drive-up COVID testing at Spokane Falls Community College starting Oct. 18 thanks to a new site set up by Spokane Regional Health District, Washington State Department of Health and private testing company Discovery Health MD. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Spokane community members can get drive-up COVID testing at Spokane Falls Community College starting Oct. 18 thanks to a new site set up by Spokane Regional Health District, Washington State Department of Health and private testing company Discovery Health MD.
Spokane community members will once again be able to easily get a drive-up COVID-19 test starting Monday if they have symptoms or been exposed to someone with the virus.

With a partnership between Spokane Regional Health District, the Washington State Department of Health and private company Discovery Health MD, people will be able to get free COVID tests at Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Whistalks Way.

Starting Oct. 18, the site will be open during the day on weekdays, excluding Wednesdays.


The drive-up testing site's hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm in the main parking lot at the community college,  according to an announcement from the health district.

People are encouraged to register online for an appointment at discoveryhealthmd.com/sfcc. While the lab-based PCR tests are free, they will ask for your health insurance.

Results are usually available in two to three days.

Another site in Spokane Valley should open soon as part of the partnership.


Here's more from the health district's announcement on the test site:

"SRHD requested assistance from DOH for COVID-19 testing in Spokane County a few weeks ago. Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez explained with high transmission rates in our community and health care and public health resources already stretched, additional testing sites are necessary to alleviate the strain put on testing providers.

'We are thankful to have the support of Discovery Health MD and Spokane Falls Community College to help our community with much-needed COVID-19 testing,' Velázquez says. 'These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results.'"

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Transparency advocates scrutinize Spokane health district directive to not email concerns

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails.

'A sinking ship': As more staff flee, City of Spokane has no homeless response team

By Daniel Walters

Community Housing and Human Services employees Tim Sigler (right) and Tija Danzig (left) in 2019. Both Sigler and Danzig left early this year — but their departures were only the first of many.

Fentanyl is flooding into the Inland Northwest, triggering a deadlier phase of the opioid crisis

By Wilson Criscione

Fentanyl can be disguised to look like other less dangerous opioids.

Spokane cops read children's book authored by controversial 'Killology' trainer to preschoolers

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Police Officer Graig Butler reading children a book co-authored by Dave Grossman.
More »

Latest in Local News

Transparency advocates scrutinize Spokane health district directive to not email concerns

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails.

As pandemic rages on, Spokane health district employees say poor leadership is driving dozens to leave agency

By Samantha Wohlfeil

At the Spokane Regional Health District, current and former employees take issue with administrator Amelia Clark's leadership style.

Repeatedly thwarted hiring attempts exasperated Spokane's understaffed human resources and historic preservation departments

By Daniel Walters

It took three different hiring processes for Logan Camporeale to get confirmed as the city's Historic Preservation Specialist. Insiders say the city needs to hire more quickly.

Citizens' Advisory Council moves closer to getting racist statue removed from downtown Spokane

By Chey Scott

John R. Monaghan is the subject of a prominent Spokane statue that includes harmful and racist stereotypes of Pacific Islanders.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces location for downtown police precinct, claims that downtown is 'thriving'

By Josh Kelety

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces location for downtown police precinct, claims that downtown is "thriving"

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

Harvey Weinstein convicted, Spokane's downtown police precinct, and other morning headlines

By Josh Kelety

Harvey Weinstein, with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, right, appears in criminal court in Manhattan, June 5, 2018.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Spooky Spokane History

Sat., Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation