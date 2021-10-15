Drive-up weekday COVID testing opens Monday, Oct. 18, at Spokane Falls Community College

With a partnership between Spokane Regional Health District, the Washington State Department of Health and private company Discovery Health MD, people will be able to get free COVID tests at Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Whistalks Way.
Starting Oct. 18, the site will be open during the day on weekdays, excluding Wednesdays.
The drive-up testing site's hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm in the main parking lot at the community college, according to an announcement from the health district.
People are encouraged to register online for an appointment at discoveryhealthmd.com/sfcc. While the lab-based PCR tests are free, they will ask for your health insurance.
Results are usually available in two to three days.
Another site in Spokane Valley should open soon as part of the partnership.
Here's more from the health district's announcement on the test site:
"SRHD requested assistance from DOH for COVID-19 testing in Spokane County a few weeks ago. Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez explained with high transmission rates in our community and health care and public health resources already stretched, additional testing sites are necessary to alleviate the strain put on testing providers.
'We are thankful to have the support of Discovery Health MD and Spokane Falls Community College to help our community with much-needed COVID-19 testing,' Velázquez says. 'These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results.'"