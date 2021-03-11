Experts criticize methodology of report that called it "unlikely" Spokane Police exhibit racial bias

click to enlarge In 2019, the Inlander asked Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl about racial disparities in policing. At the time, Meidl suggested that at least part of the reason minorities are overrepresented in policing data is because some demographics simply commit crimes at higher rates.

So why did this latest report seem to contradict Byrnes' earlier findings? Byrnes says it's because Police Strategies chose to use a methodology that would make it more likely to not find racial disparities.

"That fundamental assumption drives pretty much everything else they're doing. And it's a problematic assumption," Byrnes says.



EWU professor Ed Byrnes



"My concern with the whole process is they should have had that conversation about what methodology with the community before they started," Beggs says.



But Byrnes calls that an "old dog whistle" narrative. Byrnes completed two previous reports for SPD — one in 2015 and one in 2017. He says he wasn't paid for it and worked together with SPD Capt. Brad Arleth to put them together.



Unlike the Police Strategies report, those reports considered officer-initiated contact as a discretionary action. While not measuring "bias" necessarily, Byrnes uncovered that disproportionality was "absolutely in place" when compared to population, he says.



"Even when controlling for some other factors, there was no getting way from it. There was no getting around it," he says.



Using a population-based benchmark is the only thing that makes sense in looking for disparities in police stops, he says, because anybody in the population can be subject to an officer-initiated contact. Comparing officer-initiated contacts to reported crimes, he says, would only make sense if you were only studying how police responded to calls for service.



It's a huge leap, Byrnes says, to apply it beyond that. Yet that assumption drives much of the Police Strategies report.



Byrnes worries it could be an effort to change the conversation on policing "away from social justice."



"We would all love to live in a community where there was no disproportionality," Byrnes says. "But when folks start saying, 'We looked at it this way and got this other result that people like better,' well, the result doesn't justify the methodology. I would just caution anybody to beware of being enamored with the result and therefore justifying the methodology for it."



looking at disparities in policing by age, sex and race. It contained plenty of headline-grabbing points, among them being this: Officers were 22 percent more likely to use force against Black subjects, and 49 percent more likely against Native Americans.But the report alsoclaimed this: "The findings show that it is unlikely that Spokane Police officers are engaged in systemic biased practices against any particular demographic group."To some who have studied racial disparities in law enforcement, the conclusions in the report are puzzling.previously