Fall Arts Guide 2022: A Triumphant Return

Call it a comeback. A return to the "before" times. After two long years, the local arts scene appears to be back in full force, with a truly massive slate of events, from classical music to live theater, art and museum exhibitions to comedy shows, author readings, and much more.

In this year's Fall Arts issue, we've put together a jam-packed, 13-week calendar of events with all this and then some, as well as staff-curated event previews and profiles on some major movers and shakers in the community.

Meet the Spokane Civic Theatre's playwright-in-residence, Bryan Harnetiaux, who over the course of four decades and counting has written and staged numerous original works there, including a new title this fall. We also chatted with all three of the Spokane Symphony's living music directors, past and present, ahead of the orchestra's 75th season, for which each is conducting a concert for its Masterworks concert series. Also get the scoop on the return of Terrain, one of the region's most anticipated fall highlights, and get caught up on some of the region's newest public art pieces. Finally, meet a new nonprofit that's working to get quality children's literature into the hands and homes of all Inland Northwest families.

We're so glad the creative community is "back," having picked up the pieces of an unprecedented global disaster and persevered in a way few can without losing hope. So many of us were lost without in-person arts interaction, which — we now know all too well — is not something that can be replaced.

So, dear readers, make sure to get out there this fall and show your support! The arts are back!

— CHEY SCOTT
Inlander Arts and Culture Editor


FALL ARTS 2022 STORIES

The Center for Children's Book Arts aims to increase kids' access to high-quality picture books and literature

FALL ARTS: Words Events

After 40 years as the Civic's playwright-in-residence, Bryan Harnetiaux continues to turn out new work

FALL ARTS: Theater Events

Murals, sculptures and other public artworks in our region are designed to educate, commemorate, celebrate and more

FALL ARTS: Visual Art Events

A roundtable chat with the three living Spokane Symphony conductors/musical directors, all of whom will take the stage during the 2022-23 season

FALL ARTS: Music Events

Terrain's flagship event is back after a two-year pause, showcasing more local art than ever

FALL ARTS: Culture Events

