Five Stages of Cats Adjusting To Work From Home

By

click to enlarge WILSON CRISCIONE PHOTO
Wilson Criscione photo

First came denial.

My two cats, Walter and Lola, couldn't believe I kept staying home all week. I've been home before on weekdays, but because I'm sick and in bed or on the couch. That's not so different from a weekend, as far as my cats can tell.

This was different. Every day, I got out of bed, took a shower, sat at the dinner table and stared at a screen. My cats didn't understand. They didn't want to. So they ignored me. They curled up in their favorite spots and pretended I wasn't there. This went on for weeks.

Then they got angry.

I was always there, and wouldn't stop doing stuff that annoyed them, like my constant pacing while talking into that thing in my ear. I could feel their irritation: Won't I just shut up? Who am I talking to all day? And wait — why wasn't I giving them attention?

Related
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

The cats rebelled, a two-pronged attack. Lola would puke on the rug as much as possible. Walter would jump onto my computer table, knock over whatever was in his way, and start rubbing his face against the edge of the screen until I'd finally acknowledge his existence.

Then they had another realization, and it was a game changer. If I'm going to be home at all hours, why don't I feed them more?

Thus the third stage: Begging.

For what felt like hours, they sat next to their food bowls, stared at me and waited. If I made any motion, they'd scream a warning that all hell would break loose if they weren't fed. (Keep in mind, these cats are, uh, heavy.) If I went into another room, they'd follow me, scream again, and then run back to their food bowls in a desperate attempt to lure me back.

Eventually, an automatic feeder relieved some pressure because it meant that if they're hungry, they don't blame me. They blame the robot feeder. At this stage, decompression, all of us took a deep breath and thought, you know what? Maybe this can be something like normal.

And there it was. Acceptance.

More than six months in, my cats figured this is probably going to last awhile. And they enjoyed the perks — taking turns on my lap when they feel like cuddling, bringing their toy over and convincing me to play with them. It's not a bad life! And I guess I like having them around, too. After all — in the midst of a deadly pandemic forcing me to work from home and avoid friends and family — I do enjoy the company. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Five Stages of Cats Adjusting To Work From Home"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

It's time to rethink what victory looks like
A look back at the late Sean Connery's pioneering take on James Bond
As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine
New KSPS series Inland Sessions showcases the region's musicians through in-studio performances, conversations
Republicans won't run away from Donald Trump because he taught them they can't trust anyone else
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buzz Bin , Essay

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

The Many Hauntings of Mike Flanagan

By Lauren Gilmore

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more!

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more! (3)

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

By Inlander Staff

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Discover local community of Western artists working in and around Coeur d'Alene

By Carrie Scozzaro

Formidable by Tobias Sauer

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

TV Time: 11 new series debuting in November for your streaming pleasure

By Bill Frost

TV Time: 11 new series debuting in November for your streaming pleasure

New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Caribbean

By Lauren Gilmore

New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Caribbean
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Through Dec. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 19-25, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation