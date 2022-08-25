Readers react to our story about a new land bank and last week's guest column about police reform

click to enlarge Readers react to our story about a new land bank and last week's guest column about police reform
Erick Doxey photo
"What it really does is remove barriers to building low-income housing," says Ben Stuckart, pictured here at a potential Peaceful Valley parcel.

Readers respond to last week's story explaining how a new land bank could help nonprofits build more low-income housing:

BROOK ELLIS: [Ben] Stuckart and bank should never be written in the same sentence. For taxpayers sake this needs to fail... quickly.

THERESA ALLEN: So you would rather the homeless population continue to grow? Because affordable housing is one of the biggest problems facing the area right now. And if working a full-time job STILL does not qualify one for even a shitty rental, why the f**k work at all?

STEVE SCHAEFER: What a great solution to help increase the development of low-income housing. All the haters that complain about our homeless issues should stick a sock in it. Your mayoral candidate hasn't accomplished much in her time in office regarding this problem which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. Lead, follow, or get out of the way.

ANNE HIATT: It's either low-income housing, luxury apartments, or overpriced housing market. What do the middle class do?

JOE TUCKER: Say what you want, but trailer parks worked for people before and would help again. Apartments aren't the only thing we need.

Readers sound off on last week's guest column from Bill Bryant calling for more criminal justice reform:

ROD BURKE: Spot on, Bill! We can talk about it, but Bill Bryant is talking about taking action. We need that mentality to make positive change! It won't be easy or quick, but it's time to act!

DENNIS R SMITH: So is this author a member of the party of Trump, anti choice, voter suppression, and book banning, considering another run for Governor? Hey, I'm just asking.

DEE BEE: What were the numbers before the great thinkers in Olympia handicapped law enforcement from doing their basic job?

ANDREW SCHELDT: Not one mention of police reform. Our chief was the highest ranking officer among those who saluted Carl Thompson. ♦

