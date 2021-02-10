Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

I may have the opportunity to receive a COVID vaccine in a couple of weeks. Should I take it now or wait and see what happens?

By

In almost all cases, adults who become eligible to start the COVID vaccine series of two doses should begin as soon as they are eligible. Those 16 years and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine while those over 18 may receive the Moderna vaccine.

In the cases of age-appropriate individuals, there are a few situations that would necessitate waiting or doing more investigation with a specialist prior to receiving the vaccine. And, in most cases if you have received another type of vaccine recently you should wait for 14 days after that vaccine before you start the COVID vaccine. There are some exceptions to this, so if you have questions talk to the provider administering the COVID vaccine first.

Also, if you have any of the following you should not receive a COVID vaccine until you have been evaluated by an allergist-immunologist:

Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components;

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components (including polyethylene glycol [PEG]);

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to polysorbate (due to potential cross-reactive hypersensitivity with the vaccine ingredient PEG).

The vaccine can cause side effects, many of which are seen with other vaccines, such as fever, chills, body aches, tiredness and others. Generally speaking however, these vaccines have been well tolerated and the potential benefits far outweigh the risks. If you are concerned about the new coronavirus variants, preliminary data suggests that at least one of the brands of vaccine has activity against the newer strains. Chances are that the other brand will as well. For now, the best approach would be to get vaccinated as soon as you are able.

John R. White is the chair of the Department of Pharmacology at WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences based in Spokane.

Trending

Chef Maisa Abudayha offers tastes of the Levant to diners and professional kitchen training to new immigrants 
New technologies are so good, you may not be able to tell that this image is a computer rendering
Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life
Bring dozens of Inland Northwest bird species right to your backyardwith just a little planning
The Great Dine Out
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Health

Animal Instincts

By Anne McGregor

Boomer and Coco

Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life

By Chey Scott

Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life

SUPERFOOD: Under a Cabbage Leaf

By Stacey Aggarwal

SUPERFOOD: Under a Cabbage Leaf
More »

Readers also liked…

Using music therapy to stimulate the brain can help address conditions ranging from PTSD to Parkinson's

By Josh Kelety

Music and Play Therapist Kim McMillin leads a music therapy session for 14-year-old Evan Hannah, center, who is diagnosed with autism, and his mother Kerry at the Center for Music Therapy in Spokane.
More Health »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Pictures of Poets

Pictures of Poets @ Boswell Corner Gallery at NIC

Tuesdays-Saturdays. Continues through March 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

John R. White

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 8- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation