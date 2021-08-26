Give Guide 2021

G

’s annual ode to nonprofits making a difference in the Inland Northwest, and this year’s edition is packed with stories about organizations and people doing incredibly inspiring things with limited resources. People like Rick Clark, who’s been helping to feed people throughout the pandemic while supporting local restaurants in the process. And Amanda Parrish, the new executive director of the Lands Council as it refocuses on restoration and climate change. And Jennyfer Mesa, leader of Latinos En Spokane, which is providing connection, support and visibility to a growing community in the region.

As always, Give Guide is a celebration of great work, but also a spotlight on all the work that remains to be done — and the vital organizations striving to do it. It all takes time, passion and money, so if you have any to spare, these organizations could certainly put it to good use!