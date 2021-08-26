Give Guide 2021

Jennyfer Mesa, founder of Latinos En Spokane
Erick Doxey photo
Jennyfer Mesa, founder of Latinos En Spokane

G

ive Guide is the Inlander’s annual ode to nonprofits making a difference in the Inland Northwest, and this year’s edition is packed with stories about organizations and people doing incredibly inspiring things with limited resources. People like Rick Clark, who’s been helping to feed people throughout the pandemic while supporting local restaurants in the process. And Amanda Parrish, the new executive director of the Lands Council as it refocuses on restoration and climate change. And Jennyfer Mesa, leader of Latinos En Spokane, which is providing connection, support and visibility to a growing community in the region.

As always, Give Guide is a celebration of great work, but also a spotlight on all the work that remains to be done — and the vital organizations striving to do it. It all takes time, passion and money, so if you have any to spare, these organizations could certainly put it to good use!

PEOPLE
Spokane Quaranteam founder Rick Clark.

Founded in response to the pandemic, the Spokane Quaranteam continues to provide aid in the community, wherever it's needed

FROM LEFT: Abdulkareem Mahmoud, Zubia Roohi, Patricia Castaneda and Omy Karorero

Meet four immigrant chefs from around the world who now share their culture and cuisine with the Spokane community

NATURE
Members of the Lands Council move a biochar kiln to Executive Director Amanda Parrish's backyard.

The Lands Council's new director, Amanda Parrish, wants to expand restoration and focus on climate change

Holly Weiler with the Washington Trails Association.

Inland Northwest hiking trails are paved - or carved, dug or graded - with good intentions

COMMUNITY
Artist Melanie Campbell shows a mixed media piece to Crystal Lebsock and Leon Phox during M.A.D. Co. Lab Studios' vendor market.

A rapidly growing art collective offers community for artists new and old

HEALTH

FROM LEFT: Janet Angulo, Anngie Zepeda, Jennyfer Mesa and Andres Sanchez meet at Latinos En Spokane.

From the Trump era through COVID, Latinos En Spokane has broken through fear and isolation

With an office located inside the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, ACCOIN can quickly be there for kids whenever they need them.

ACCOIN is there to help when kids and families get tough news

Maddie's Place's founder Tricia Hughes.

A new nonprofit aims to provide a space for babies experiencing withdrawal

