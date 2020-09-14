Hazardous air quality sets Inland Northwest record, expected to continue this week

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California obscures downtown Spokane on Saturday.

The Inland Northwest saw record-breaking hazardous air quality over the weekend as a weather system blew smoke from Oregon and California wildfires into the area before stagnating, allowing the heavy smoke to sit for days.

Thick smoke may disperse a bit today with the arrival of a weak front and wind shift. Air quality improvements may only be temporary as winds diminish Monday evening and light southerly winds redevelop for Tuesday and Wednesday. #InlandSmokeWest pic.twitter.com/tFl7m5N50f — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 14, 2020