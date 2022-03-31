In Which the Poet Tries Translating Han-Shan (Cold Mountain), No. 79:

By

click to enlarge poetry4-2-2761771ae7920da6.jpg

Imagine solitude, leaving the earthly houses

for a stage of sky, where no one's talking. 

A gibbon cries a cold river of fog

high on the mountain where rough crags are all you see.

To turn a leaf, or loosen the pine to your grave—

to open the moat calling, springing from the mountain—

already you rest, willing to leave work forever—

you choose to lie down, outlast it all, in this glade of ferns.

Maya Jewell Zeller is an educator and author of poetry collection Alchemy for Cells & Other Beasts. mayajewellzeller.com

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "In Which the Poet Tries Translating Han-Shan (Cold Mountain), No. 79:"

Tags

Latest in The Poetry Issue

Hope, loss and community connections as Inland Northwest poets share works created since the COVID outbreak

By Thom Caraway

Thom Caraway, poet and print master.

Shann Ray explores his Montana roots through poetry alongside photographer Craig Hergert's images in new book

By Carrie Scozzaro

Shann Ray has two new books in the world. |Vanessa Kay photo

The Laureate of Vinegar Flats

By Chris Cook

The Laureate of Vinegar Flats

I Lost My Knife in the Flathead River

By Caleb Mannan

I Lost My Knife in the Flathead River
More »
More The Poetry Issue »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Schpring Finale

Schpring Finale @ Schweitzer

Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 31- 6, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation