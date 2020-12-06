Is ‘Natural Immunity’ From COVID Better Than a Vaccine?

By

click to enlarge FILE
file

By Apoorva Mandavilli
The New York Times

On the heels of last month’s news of stunning results from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccines, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted a provocative comparison.

The new vaccines were 90% and 94.5% effective, Paul said. But “naturally acquired” COVID-19 was even better, at 99.9982%, he claimed.


Paul, R-Ky., is one of many people who have extolled the benefits of contracting the coronavirus. The senator was diagnosed with the disease this year and has argued that surviving a bout of COVID-19 confers greater protection and poses fewer risks than getting vaccinated.

The trouble with that logic is that it’s difficult to predict who will survive an infection unscathed, said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto. Given all of the unknowns — like a region’s hospital capacity or the strength of a person’s immune response — choosing the disease over the vaccine is “a very bad decision,” she said.

The primary advantage of a vaccine is that it’s predictable and safe, she said. “It’s been optimally tailored to generate an effective immune response.”

We asked experts to weigh in on some key questions.


Which produces a stronger immune response: a natural infection or a vaccine?

The short answer: We don’t know. But COVID-19 vaccines have predictably prevented illness, and they are a far safer bet, experts said.

Vaccines for some pathogens, like pneumococcal bacteria, induce better immunity than the natural infection does. Early evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines may fall into this category. Volunteers who received the Moderna shot had more antibodies in their blood than did people who had been sick with COVID-19.

I’m young, healthy and at low risk of COVID. Why not take my chances with that rather than get a rushed vaccine?

The experts were unanimous in their answer: COVID-19 is by far the more dangerous option.


“It’s clear that one is less problematic for the body to recover from them than the other. There’s more risk with natural infection,” said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington in Seattle.

People who are obese or who have diseases like diabetes are particularly susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19. On average, the virus seems to be less risky for younger people, and women tend to fare better than men. But beyond those broad generalizations, doctors don’t know why some people get very sick and die while others have no symptoms.

Tags

Trending

With a new compilation of Brian Eno's work in stores, we look at back at the composer and producer's pioneering career
Trained lawyers make court rulings, right? That hasn't been the case, however, in Cheney and Airway Heights
Jim Brickman has a Spokane-centric show in store to celebrate the season and support the First Interstate Center for the Arts
The Inlander's 2020 Gift Guide
We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Coronavirus

Virus got your contact tracers overwhelmed? There's now an app for that

By Daniel Walters

To use WA Notify on an iPhone, enable &#10;Exposure Notifications in "settings."

Local front-of-house workers reflect on COVID-19, masks and financial stress

By Lauren Gilmore

Local front-of-house workers reflect on COVID-19, masks and financial stress

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

States With Few Coronavirus Restrictions Are Spreading the Virus Beyond Their Borders

By ProPublica

States With Few Coronavirus Restrictions Are Spreading the Virus Beyond Their Borders
More »

Latest in Nation & World

Trump Has Discussed With Advisers Pardons for His 3 Eldest Children and Giuliani

By The New York Times

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, arrives to speak to reporters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. Giuliani has been at the forefront of promoting the president’s baseless claims of election irregularities.

Should Isolation Periods Be Shorter for People With COVID-19?

By The New York Times

A driver is tested for coronavirus infection at a site in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020. People with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, are most infectious about two days before symptoms begin and for five days afterward, according to a new analysis of previous research.

Cuomo Attacks Supreme Court, but Virus Ruling Is Warning to Governors

By The New York Times

The Supreme Court building on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

About 1 in 323 Americans Test Positive in a Week

By The New York Times

Medical workers don personal protective equipment before testing people for the coronavirus at a mall in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 13, 2020. The seven-day average of new daily cases is more than 140,000, with upward trends in 49 states. Some 30 states added more cases in the last week than in any other seven-day period.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Spokane Police detective alleges that he's the one in hot water after pointing out the errors in another cop's work

By Josh Kelety

A seemingly routine traffic stop landed two officers in trouble.

Tensions mount with Iran, single-family zoning isn't cool any more, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One, after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, May 5, 2018. Trump said on May 7 that he was ready to announce whether he would pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, as European officials quietly indicated they had failed to convince the administration that dismantling the accord would be a huge diplomatic error.

What's behind the recent push to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Western states?

By Josh Kelety

A type of psychedelic mushroom found in Washington and Oregon.

The benefits - and potential steep costs - of adding video visitation to Spokane County's jail facilities

By Josh Kelety

Video visitation technology is increasingly prevalent inside America's correctional facilities.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Santa Express

Santa Express

Through Dec. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 3- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation