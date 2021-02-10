Local couple pivots to provide gift boxes featuring Northwest artisans

By

INLAND NORTHWEST TRADING COMPANY PHOTO
Inland Northwest Trading Company photo

I

f giving is better than receiving, then Inland Northwest Trading Company's gift boxes are a win-win for all involved. As employment casualties of COVID this past year, Mariah Bailey and her husband, Gary, created the company in May 2020, playing to their strengths in marketing and design, as well as supporting Northwest artisans.

"It's really amazing to see some of the stuff that's being made in our region," says Mariah Bailey, who notes their growing number of subscriptions got a boost by their appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

click to enlarge INLAND NORTHWEST TRADING COMPANY PHOTO
Inland Northwest Trading Company photo

Since May, they've offered seven monthly boxes, each featuring carefully sourced, handcrafted items from Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon. They've also done custom gift boxes for individuals, as well as organizations, like Fulcrum Financial Group. Three sizes and price points are available ($29.99-$49.99), which includes local delivery.

Items range from personal care to household goods to interactive kits to specialty foods. Their holiday gift box included a grow-your-own pine tree from a southern Idaho maker and sweets from Spokandy. The New Year's box brought good tidings in local glassware, a place to jot your thoughts from Spokane's Grove Journal, and the Dishman Hills Conservancy's 2021 calendar, among other things.

Valentine's Day boxes were in the works but hadn't been unveiled at press time. "It's a little bit of a surprise every month," Bailey says.

Visit INWTradingCo.com.

Trending

Chef Maisa Abudayha offers tastes of the Levant to diners and professional kitchen training to new immigrants 
New technologies are so good, you may not be able to tell that this image is a computer rendering
Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life
Bring dozens of Inland Northwest bird species right to your backyardwith just a little planning
The Great Dine Out
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Thinking Outside the Box"

Tags

Latest in Home

Dressing the Abbey

By Chey Scott

Dressing the Abbey

Live! in your Living Room

By Anne McGregor

Nicolas Vigil performs for Inland Sessions.

How local environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb turned his love of beavers into a surprisingly successful book

By Daniel Walters

On a January outing to Turnbull Wildlife National Wildlife Refuge, Ben Goldfarb &#10;scouts for signs of beaver activity.

New technologies are so good, you may not be able to tell that this image is a computer rendering

By Carrie Scozzaro

This project, titled Mountain Prairie home, was designed for a Colville client by&nbsp;HDG Architecture.&#10;&nbsp;
More »

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Claudia Rankine

Claudia Rankine

Wed., Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 8- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation