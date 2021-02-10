Local couple pivots to provide gift boxes featuring Northwest artisans

Inland Northwest Trading Company photo

I

then Inland Northwest Trading Company's gift boxes are a win-win for all involved. As employment casualties of COVID this past year, Mariah Bailey and her husband, Gary, created the company in May 2020, playing to their strengths in marketing and design, as well as supporting Northwest artisans.

"It's really amazing to see some of the stuff that's being made in our region," says Mariah Bailey, who notes their growing number of subscriptions got a boost by their appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

click to enlarge Inland Northwest Trading Company photo

Since May, they've offered seven monthly boxes, each featuring carefully sourced, handcrafted items from Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon. They've also done custom gift boxes for individuals, as well as organizations, like Fulcrum Financial Group. Three sizes and price points are available ($29.99-$49.99), which includes local delivery.

Items range from personal care to household goods to interactive kits to specialty foods. Their holiday gift box included a grow-your-own pine tree from a southern Idaho maker and sweets from Spokandy. The New Year's box brought good tidings in local glassware, a place to jot your thoughts from Spokane's Grove Journal, and the Dishman Hills Conservancy's 2021 calendar, among other things.

Valentine's Day boxes were in the works but hadn't been unveiled at press time. "It's a little bit of a surprise every month," Bailey says.

Visit INWTradingCo.com.