Meet the Editors!

Nick first relocated to Spokane to join the Inlander, but he later worked as a science writer for Washington State Magazine, as city hall and urban affairs reporter for the Spokesman-Review and as a correspondent for Spokane Public Radio. He was an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University, but now he’s returning to day-to-day journalism as the leader of the Inlander’s newsroom.
“I’ve kept close tabs on the strong work of the Inlander, and watched from the outside as the paper became more and more indispensable to our community,” he says. “I’m thrilled to be part of the gang again, and lead the staff of a paper that’s intelligent, entertaining and useful, where integrity, fairness and quality writing are not only important, but key to its very identity and vitality.”
Nick grew up in northern California before graduating from Portland State University; more recently, he studied at UCLA and the University of Oregon. He was also a 2017 Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan, studying transportation and urban issues in that mid-career program.
“I am so excited to be stepping into the position of arts and culture editor,” she says. “Since its founding almost 30 years ago, the Inlander has been a go-to source on the region's creative community. After contributing to the Inlander's arts and culture sections for a decade, it's a true honor to now be leading a team of talented, dedicated writers who tell stories highlighting this thriving scene.”
Chey grew up in the Spokane area, graduated from Washington State University, then worked at the Journal of Business prior to joining the Inlander team. For two years now, Chey, who went to Lakeside High School in Nine Mile Falls, has also been the editor of our Annual Manual glossy publication; watch for the latest edition on Inlander racks next week.
As arts and culture editor, Chey will lead the Inlander’s cultural coverage, while Nick — along with overseeing the entire editorial operation — will supervise our news coverage, both in print and online at inlander.com. ♦