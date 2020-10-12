Microsoft takes down a risk to the election, and finds the U.S. doing the same

By

click to enlarge Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Adel, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. U.S. officials fear ransomware attacks could be used to lock up voting registration, tabulation and certification systems in November. - KATHRYN GAMBLE/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Kathryn Gamble/The New York Times
Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Adel, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. U.S. officials fear ransomware attacks could be used to lock up voting registration, tabulation and certification systems in November.
By David E. Sanger and Nicole Perlroth
The New York Times Company

Microsoft and a team of companies and law enforcement groups have disabled — at least temporarily — one of the world’s largest hacking operations, an effort run by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that officials feared could disrupt the presidential election in three weeks.

But as soon as Microsoft began dismantling the operations last week, seeking to cripple a network of infected computers known as TrickBot that has been used to paralyze computer systems with ransomware attacks, it discovered that someone else was trying to do the same thing.


In a separate but parallel effort — which was apparently not coordinated with Microsoft — U.S. Cyber Command, the military cousin to the National Security Agency, had already started hacking TrickBot’s command and control servers around the world late last month, according to two government officials.

The one-two punch painted a picture of the accelerating cyberconflict underway in the final weeks before the elections. Cyber Command, following a model it created in the 2018 midterm elections, kicked off a series of covert preemptive strikes on the Russian-speaking hackers it believes could aid President Vladimir Putin in disrupting the casting, counting and certifying of ballots this November. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Symantec and other American companies are doing the same.

TrickBot is their biggest target yet. A vast network of infected computers, known as a botnet, TrickBot has been used for everything from stealing people’s online banking credentials to attacking towns, cities and hospitals with ransomware, malware that locks up victims’ computers until they pay a ransom, often in Bitcoin. So far, TrickBot has not been directed at voting infrastructure, officials say. But it would be well suited to turn against the offices of the secretaries of state who certify tallies, vulnerable voter registration systems or electronic poll books, the records that allow people to vote.

“Just imagine that four to five precincts were hit with ransomware on Election Day,” said Tom Burt, the Microsoft executive overseeing the team that has been dismantling TrickBot.


“Talk about throwing kerosene on this unbelievable discussion of our elections and about whether the results are valid or not,” Burt said. “It would be a huge story. It would churn on forever. And it would be a huge win for Russia. They would be toasting with vodka well into the next year.”

“That is a risk I want to take out,” he said.

Tags

Trending

A tiny home and portable studio nourish the expansive spirit of artist Vanessa Swenson
Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union
North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book
We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying
Inside the lasting power of Hitchcock's shocking horror classic; plus, where to see it on the big screen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

FBI says Michigan anti-government group plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By The New York Times

Michigan State Capitol Building.

NFL’s coronavirus count rises with new positive tests

By The New York Times

NFL’s coronavirus count rises with new positive tests

Powell warns of prolonged economic pain without help as Trump calls off stimulus talks

By The New York Times

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington on Feb. 12, 2020.

Nearly one-third of COVID patients in study had altered mental state

By The New York Times

A medical team tends to a COVID-19 patient at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, July 5, 2020. Nearly a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced some type of altered mental function, ranging from confusion to delirium to unresponsiveness, in the largest study to date of neurological symptoms among coronavirus patients in an American hospital system.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 9- 6, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation