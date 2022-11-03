Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission

click to enlarge Mt. Spokane photo Mt. Spokane rises above Spokane and Spokane Valley.

Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.

"We are set in Washington State Parks. We're very good stewards of the mountain and the state park, so we create a very authentic mountain experience," Assistant General Manager Jodi Kayler says. "We also want to create a great skiers' experience. So while you'll come up here and it really feels like you're in the mountains, it doesn't feel like a resort, but you still have a great experience with good technology, good communications and great services here on the mountain."

Aside from its location in a state park and its proximity to the city, another aspect of Mt. Spokane's connection, and dedication, to its community is how it operates. It's no coincidence that Mt. Spokane is regularly among the most affordable ski areas in our region, it's baked into the business model itself. Mt. Spokane is the region's only ski area licensed as a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Unlike last season, when visitors to Mt. Spokane saw the results of a million-dollar investment into upgrading the Illuminator lift, visitors this year brings smaller changes spread around the entire mountain. Upgrades have been made to other lifts with a goal of providing smoother rides and consistent operation. There are improvements that may not be seen but certainly felt by visitors, such as an expanded grooming team and modernization of communications systems. Others, such as an expanded menu, will be obvious enough not only to see, but taste as well.

These are all part of the plan put in place by a still relatively new management team, entering its third season on the mountain.

"We have reinvented the mountain in the past three years through steady upgrades, and we worked on that again this year," Kayler says. "Not only have we made these improvements over the past three years, but we now have a strategic plan going into the next 10 years on really how to improve the mountain for generations to come. So when we look at improving the mountain, we're not just doing it year by year. We're doing it strategically and intentionally so that the mountain is truly a pride point for the entire community."

"We've made all these subtle improvements, and they all add up to huge improvements for our overall skier experience."

SPOKANE'S SKI SCHOOL

Learning never stops at Mt. Spokane, which means it's never too late to learn to ski. With programs for kids, teens and adults, Mt. Spokane offers courses with four sessions spread out over four weekends starting at $299 per person.

"We really do have an exceptional ski school, and... that is truly built into the core of our mission of teaching people to ski, and that's why we really keep that at an affordable cost," Kayler says.

Their offerings include more than just a chance to learn the basics. For the same price as beginner lessons, experienced skiers and riders can sign up for courses on tree skiing and backcountry safety or techniques for freestylers to implement in Mt. Spokane's large and popular terrain park.

A program popular with kids and parents alike is the mountain's Club Shred, introduced last season on Friday nights.

"Parents can drop their kids for a kind of mini learning activity where they get dinner and they learn, and then the parents can enjoy a Friday night out skiing. And it's a very affordable program, so we're going to be expanding Club Shred," Kayler says.

Club Shred is open to kids ages 4 through 10 and runs Fridays from Jan. 6 through March 10. For $39, the kids will be occupied and supervised from 5 to 8 pm, allowing parents to take advantage of night skiing on Mt. Spokane's 16 illuminated runs.

"We're so close to town that it makes it super fun and easy to just come up here after work and get some night runs in," says Kayler. ♦

Q&A



MT. SPOKANE'S JODI KAYLER

FUN BIT OF HISTORY?

In 1946, the first double chairlift in the world was put into operation on the south face of the Mt. Spokane summit.

STAFF FAVORITE RUN?

There's nothing better than early morning turns on the backside, off of Northwood. No matter if it is a powder day or fresh groomers, Gary's Glory is always an excellent ride.

GOOD TO KNOW?

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is a nonprofit organization and is set on Washington State Parks land. All profits are invested directly back into the mountain for future improvements.

MOST POPULAR MENU ITEM?

Breakfast Burritos are bomb! Our staff knows it's the best way to start your day at Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park.

Jodi Kayler is Mt. Spokane's assistant general manager.