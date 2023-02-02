New Cookie Co. opens in the Logan neighborhood, plus other local food news

click to enlarge Cookie Co.'s selection rotates daily.

Stressed or calm, happy or sad, the simple pleasure of a freshly baked cookie is one of life's pure joys — it can turn any bad day around or make any good day all the better. Crafting delicious and fun-flavored cookies is Cookie Co.'s specialty.

Cookies ($4 each or $14.50 for four) are made in-house daily, and available via both a drive-thru and counter service. Rotating flavors mean that favorites change often, so stop by for a study break or a pick-me-up and try something new. Three new cookie flavors — like biscoff, Oreo, and the peanut-butter oatmeal and M&M-filled Monster cookie — are announced every Monday, and each week's flavors are available through Saturday.

Cookie Co.'s signature chocolate chip cookie sticks around every week, and thank goodness it does, because it really is the perfect cookie. A little crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this tasty treat is great warmed-up or served as is.

Cookie Co. also has a variety of sodas ($2-$2.50) with the option to "Add a Twist" of flavor to any for 50 cents more. Flavor options include orange, vanilla, cherry, lime, and more, providing the ultimate companion to any cookie.

Started in Redlands, California, in summer 2020, Cookie Co. has since expanded to 12 locations. Family-owned and operated by Adam Le and his wife, Katie Huynh, Spokane's franchise location is at East Desmet and North Hamilton streets, right across from Gonzaga University. Find out more at cookieco.com. (LAUREN RODDIS)

OPENINGS

Do you see yourself eating seafood? If you like a good seafood boil — typically cooked whole in a seasoned bath, with or without veggies like corn and potatoes — then you'll think the new Spokane location of YUMMY CRAB (1723 N. Division St.) is aptly named. Except it has way more than crab. In addition to king and Dungeness crab, Yummy Crab offers a large variety of seafood — shrimp, lobster, mussels, even crawfish — served a variety of ways, including Cajun-style and fried. Visit yummycrabspokane.com for more.

The former Davis Donuts (2520 N. Fourth St.) in Coeur d'Alene was as well known for its doughnuts as its reader board, a tradition being carried on by its new owners. Dana Robinson and her daughter, Hether Young, along with the help of other family members, have revived the reader board and renamed the busy corner business BREAKING BREAD ARTISAN BISTRO. You can still find doughnuts at the bistro, but also sweet and savory breads, cookies, and a cross between a croissant and a doughnut. The bistro also serves assorted soup and hot paninis ($10.49-$17.49) like turkey pesto or apple brie made with its fresh-baked bread. Visit breakingbreadcda.com to learn more.

Sometimes you can tell a lot about a place from the way it names its dishes. UNCORKED WITH FRIENDS (9443 N. Government Way, Hayden) wins the fun eats prize for this ode to Sir Mix-a-Lot menu item: I Like Pig Butts & I Cannot Lie ($13), a toasted sourdough sammie with ham, of course. There are plenty of runners-up, too, like Hot Totties ($6), seasoned tater tots, and Pullin' For You ($9), pulled pork tacos. The new casual, family-friendly wine bar opened in fall 2022, offering canned cocktails and beer, wine on tap, a solid menu of light bites, a retail section, and frequent live events from music to culinary-type classes. Visit uncorkedwithfriends.com. (CARRIE SCOZZARO) ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.