New documentaries tell unexpected stories of a deadly theme park, internet trolls and an elderly detective

If you grew up in New Jersey in the '80s, the odds are good you visited the water attractions at Action Park in the resort town of Vernon. And if you did go to Action Park, odds are even higher that you walked away with some kind of injury.

Class Action Park, named for one of the place's pejorative nicknames, documents the free-for-all of a Reagan-era waterworld that was essentially overseen by a staff of drunk teenagers. Director Seth Porges tells of Action Park's near-urban legend status, which grew not only from the apparent lawlessness of its operations but from the shady business dealings of owner Eugene Mulvihill.

Through contemporary interviews with former park guests and staff, we learn there's a heated competition for Action Park's most dangerous attraction. Could it be the Tarzan Swing, where you plummeted off a cliff into freezing cold water below? Or the Alpine Slide, which sent you careening down a twisty mountainside track on rickety carts? Or was it the Cannonball Loop, a curlicue slide that seemed to defy physics?

What starts off as a real-life version of an '80s raunch-comedy administers, appropriately enough, a serious tonal whiplash in the back half. That also comes with some serious tone deafness: After a truly heartbreaking and infuriating montage about a lack of oversight that led to numerous deaths in Action Park, the film awkwardly returns to more stories of carefree hijinks, ending on a note of crude nostalgia.

Other than that, though, this is a fascinating and fittingly bruising flashback about a place that could never exist now. And that's probably for the best. Streaming on HBO Max.

There's a longstanding axiom that once an artist releases their work out into the world, it no longer belongs to them. In the case of cartoonist Matt Furie, his most famous creation was Pepe the Frog, who first appeared in the underground comic Boy's Club and eventually became one of the internet's most common — and divisive — memes.

Feels Good Man, its title taken from one of Pepe's hang-loose catchphrases, exhaustively details the character's progression from cult object to alt-right surrogate, whose character was twisted and contorted into an avatar of Donald Trump himself. All of this was beyond Furie's control, and the film follows his attempts to reclaim his creation as the harmless stoned frog that it once was, particularly after the Anti-Defamation League put Pepe on its list of hate symbols.

Director Arthur Jones doesn't limit the narrative to Furie's side of things. He also talks to professors who are experts in meme culture (yes, that's a thing now), a basement-dwelling internet troll who saw the rise of Pepe as an incel rallying cry, and other indie artists who reflect on the notion that the whims of readers determine the trajectory of your creation just as effectively as the authors.

But what's perhaps most interesting and complex about Feels Good Man is how it interrogates the unassuming, childlike vibe of Pepe the Frog as a shield of irony, allowing toxic people online to use it as a Trojan horse for hate. This is really a slow-motion horror story about the sheer omniscience of the internet, and how it's impossible to stop the boulder of virality once it's rolling down the hill. For rent on Amazon and iTunes.

Here's one of the real hidden gems of the year, an unusual documentary from Chile that blends detective fiction tropes with verite filmmaking.

The film, directed by Maite Alberdi, begins with a quirky premise. A private investigator has been hired to uncover possible elder abuse at a local retirement home, and so he puts a classified ad in the paper searching for an elderly man who can move into the home and be his unassuming mole. The guy who gets the gig is named Sergio, and he quickly befriends the suspected victim, sending his dispatches back to the P.I.

The Mole Agent seems to be heading in a too-cutesy direction, as Sergio finds kinship and friendship, distracting him from his original assignment. There are also scenes that are most certainly staged for the cameras, and moments where you wonder how Alberdi could've gotten such unrestricted access. But there are truths in the film, particularly about aging and the cultural disposal of the elderly, because Sergio finds that the greatest threat facing the seniors isn't abandonment from the staff but from their own families.

This is one of those movies that's going to pull you in with a silly gimmick and then blindside you with a serious social message. For rent on Amazon and iTunes. ♦