Nine shows to stream on HBO Max right now

subscriber, you may have noticed that it somehow became HBO Max seemingly overnight this summer. Or not — it’s sheer confusion in the land of HBO streaming. Maybe you still have HBO Now, which is just HBO… now, or HBO Go, which is HBO Gone.Anyway: HBO Max is the New Hotness, because it streams all the HBO shows, plus some exclusive originals, though the only one worth mentioning is, the greatest series ever—seriously, you need it in your life. The rest are just HBO Meh.The real draw of HBO Max is its deep library of classic shows from HBO and corporate parent WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T, which in turn is owned by … 5G Satan? Could be, but they don’t pay me enough here for that kind of investigative journalism. We’ll never know.Here are nine series from HBO past and present worth discovering, or revisiting, on HBO Max (or regular ol’ HBO). Then watch— have I mentioned how fan-damn-tasticis?(Season 1, 2019)A group of 20-something friends run a business staging supernatural illusions in an undisclosed Latin American country, with support and wisdom from their stateside uncle (show co-creator Fred Armisen).is a loveably weird comedy that packs 60 episodes of story and dialogue (almost entirely subtitled Spanish) into six, establishing a distinct set of quirky characters immediately. Don’t be put off by the subtitles; you’ll be laughing too hard to notice.(Season 1, 2019)Another new series from last summer,is more than just a female version ofor: it’s the first-ever TV show acted, written, and directed entirely by black women (it’s not just a clever name). Co-creator Robin Thede leads the cast and numerous guest stars through benign-to-brutal sketches from a fresh (read: usually overlooked) perspective. It’s “edgy” without even trying, and universally hilarious.(Seasons 1-5, 2010-2014)Everyone’s lists of HBO prestige dramas —, etc. — always seem to gloss over. The sprawling 1920s period piece about Atlantic City mobster-politicians, fronted by Steve Buscemi at peak cragginess, is more relevant today than ever — at least the elected criminals ofwere subtle. A 58-episode masterpiece that’s among Terence Winter and Martin Scorsese’s best.(Season 1, 2007)Speaking of acclaimed showrunners, David Milch closed upand jumped right into, a single-season “surf noir” series that immediately confused the hell out of everyone.is more of a “vibe” than a coherent drama, likeset against the backdrop of Imperial Beach. Is mystical newcomer John an alien? Jesus? Insane? Doesn’t matter. The scenery is stunning, as is the surfing — just go with the flow, bro (yeah, sorry).(Seasons 1-3, 2009-2011)Before he stole the show in, Ted Danson swipedfrom Jason Schwartzman and Zach Galifianakis. A Brooklyn writer (Schwartzman) begins moonlighting as an unlicensed private eye, occasionally dragging his editor (Danson) and comic-artist friend (Galifianakis) along on cases.is charming, smart, droll, and all the other adjectives that get series canceled, but these actors have yet to top it. Where’s the movie?(Seasons 1-2, 2011-2013)Another lauded actor who arguably peaked with an HBO series, Laura Dern absolutely owns every second of, even if no one noticed. Dern plays Amy, an office drone whose destructive lifestyle leads to an ugly meltdown and a stint in a holistic therapy center. She emerges ready for positive change, but her world is still negative AF (we’ve all been there… or currently reside there).isn’t really a comedy or a drama, but it is all heart.(Seasons 1-4, 2016-2019)Comedian W. Kamau Bell was on the journalistic racism beat four years ago — the first episode ofwas a friendly-ish hang with the KKK! Bell’s docuseries also places deep focus on prisons, gangs, gentrification, megachurches, gun owners, LGBTQ rights and, in a prescient 2016 episode, policing tactics. But,isn’t a downer, thanks to Bell’s quick wit and hopeful outlook — good luck the next couple of seasons, W.(Seasons 1-7, 1996-2002)wasn’t the first HBO original, and neither was: In the olden days of 1996, there was. HBO funded 80 episodes of sports agent Arliss Michaels (Robert Wuhl) sitcomming it up with real-life jocks and celebrities, and at least half of ‘em turned out funny — not a bad return.is mostly notable for being an already-sharp Sandra Oh’s (Killing Eve) first steady gig, as well as calling out Donald Trump’s bullshit before it was cool/civic duty.(Season 1, 2006)Just a sobering reminder that Dane Cook was once a thing.