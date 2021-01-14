On the Street

What was your reaction to the insurrectionist mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol?

Former state Rep. Matt Shea, at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane last week, falsely blamed the Capitol siege on antifa. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
Daniel Walters photo
Former state Rep. Matt Shea, at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane last week, falsely blamed the Capitol siege on antifa.

Elisabeth Page: The actions of the mob in D.C. are those of desperate misled people led by a manipulative narcissist with no regard for life, liberty and the foundation of this country.

Christy Bloom: It terrifies me to think that there are American citizens so filled with hatred of their fellow countrymen, that [they] would go to such extreme measures to destroy our nation.

Randy England: I was raised in a conservative family. I no longer understand what it means to be conservative if it means, well, this. I'm very much a moderate (meaning some of my opinions run "right" and others "left").

Zach Asien: Reaction? That it's the least surprising thing in the world, and yet our police seem to have had no idea that it was coming despite the months and months of people screaming about this being exactly what they were going to do.

Amanda Cantlon Mireles: Shocked. We spend $700+ billion on defense and the duck dynasty took over our capitol in seconds?

Deborah Joyner: I would like to see everyone who committed these heinous acts arrested and the politicians who supported them lose their seats. The fact that they call themselves "patriots" while trying to overthrow our democracy shows how ignorant they are.

Kate Brantley: First, they were terrorists. Second, it glued me to the television all day yesterday and I woke up this morning wondering and hoping it was all a dream. It was frightening and disgusting. Third, it's scary even today. If the police in the Capitol of the U.S. can be overrun, where else could this happen?

Jason Fleming: The day an armed insurrection of the United States Capitol complex took place by a mob of domestic terrorists led by Donald Trump, his family and the GOP will be remembered the same way that the Oklahoma City Bombing and 9/11 are. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey
Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians with filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus
Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?
A young couple inches closer to their dream of owning a cat-skiing operation in British Columbia
In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps , Protests

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

George Washington's brave decision to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox contributed to America's liberty — now it's time to do our part

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

George Washington's brave decision to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox contributed to America's liberty &mdash; now it's time to do our part

Let's make 2021 the year of giving up

By Tara Roberts

Let's make 2021 the year of giving up

A New Year's resolution

By John T. Reuter

A New Year's resolution
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

"So You Want to Talk About Race" with Ijeoma Oluo

"So You Want to Talk About Race" with Ijeoma Oluo

Thu., Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation