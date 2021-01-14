On the Street

Daniel Walters photo Former state Rep. Matt Shea, at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane last week, falsely blamed the Capitol siege on antifa.

Elisabeth Page: The actions of the mob in D.C. are those of desperate misled people led by a manipulative narcissist with no regard for life, liberty and the foundation of this country.



Christy Bloom: It terrifies me to think that there are American citizens so filled with hatred of their fellow countrymen, that [they] would go to such extreme measures to destroy our nation.

Randy England: I was raised in a conservative family. I no longer understand what it means to be conservative if it means, well, this. I'm very much a moderate (meaning some of my opinions run "right" and others "left").

Zach Asien: Reaction? That it's the least surprising thing in the world, and yet our police seem to have had no idea that it was coming despite the months and months of people screaming about this being exactly what they were going to do.

Amanda Cantlon Mireles: Shocked. We spend $700+ billion on defense and the duck dynasty took over our capitol in seconds?

Deborah Joyner: I would like to see everyone who committed these heinous acts arrested and the politicians who supported them lose their seats. The fact that they call themselves "patriots" while trying to overthrow our democracy shows how ignorant they are.

Kate Brantley: First, they were terrorists. Second, it glued me to the television all day yesterday and I woke up this morning wondering and hoping it was all a dream. It was frightening and disgusting. Third, it's scary even today. If the police in the Capitol of the U.S. can be overrun, where else could this happen?

Jason Fleming: The day an armed insurrection of the United States Capitol complex took place by a mob of domestic terrorists led by Donald Trump, his family and the GOP will be remembered the same way that the Oklahoma City Bombing and 9/11 are. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.