Question of the Week

What does Spokane have that no other city has?

JOSEPHINE BOONE

Right now I'm organizing a Black Leaders of Spokane event. There's different things you can do in Spokane that you wouldn't really be able to accomplish if it was a bigger city. I just feel that for myself personally with what I'm doing that it's a bit easier for me to do this because of the close communities we have in Spokane.






ANNIKA GOFF

A lot of greenery. A lot, a lot of trees. That, and a lot of library resources.

What does Spokane do best and what does it struggle with?

I think it struggles mostly with handling the homeless population. And I think it really flourishes in trying to help each other out within the community.



ZACH BREESE

In the more mountain-y areas and the darker spots of Spokane, it has a very clear view of the sky, which I only got in my hometown in California. And that's my favorite thing, is I missed the midnight sky and most cities have too much light, but Spokane doesn't have as much light, so I like looking at the sky more often.






MARISA FOX

Here, I've had the easiest time finding the little pockets of nature. The ones that I do find it's very spacious, very alone... you've got a good amount of city, but then you've got all the nature as well to get lost in.








AMBROSE YOUNG

Can I be honest? A lot of homelessness and poverty that there shouldn't be in a metropolitan area.

What do you find beautiful about this city?

The countryside is beautiful, certain parts... We have some good people.






INTERVIEWS BY ELLIE ROTHSTROM
3/3/23, SHADLE PARK LIBRARY

© 2023 Inlander
