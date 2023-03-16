Question of the Week

Are you following March Madness basketball this year?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JACOB ARCHAMEO

Yes, every year!

How far do you think the Zags will go this year?

I really think this is our year, we're gonna win the whole thing. I go to Gonzaga so I feel weird saying anything else.





click to enlarge Question of the Week
CARLY KEISER

Uh, no.

Do you have any fun plans coming up in March?

Yeah, I'm actually going on a mission trip to Los Angeles next week. I'm excited about that.






click to enlarge Question of the Week
ABIGAIL BRADEEN

Nope, I don't know anything about basketball.

Do you have any plans in March otherwise?

I finally get to go on my belated honeymoon.

Where are you going?

Hawaii!



click to enlarge Question of the Week

MADDY DEAN

Not really.

Have you ever felt pressured to be a Gonzaga fan because you live in Spokane?

Oh, for sure. I lived in the Logan neighborhood during March Madness a few years ago, so I felt the pressure then, but I never really paid much attention to the Zags.




click to enlarge Question of the Week
LAURA JOHNSON

We're in Zag country, how could you not?

Are you a lifelong Zag fan?

Of course!








INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON
3/9/23, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING CO.

Tags

Speaking of...

As basketball shifts ever more to outside shooting, Brynna Maxwell is helping Gonzaga reach new heights with her elite sharpshooting

By Seth Sommerfeld

As basketball shifts ever more to outside shooting, Brynna Maxwell is helping Gonzaga reach new heights with her elite sharpshooting

As Julian Strawther goes, so go the Zags. Thankfully, he has a penchant for big moments in big games

By Will Maupin

As Julian Strawther goes, so go the Zags. Thankfully, he has a penchant for big moments in big games

Bulldog basketball's 25-year run of excellence tracks right along with Spokane's emergence as a Cinderella City

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Bulldog basketball's 25-year run of excellence tracks right along with Spokane's emergence as a Cinderella City

Getting you prepped for the Inland Northwest teams' run in the NCAA Tournament

Getting you prepped for the Inland Northwest teams' run in the NCAA Tournament
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Bulldog basketball's 25-year run of excellence tracks right along with Spokane's emergence as a Cinderella City

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Bulldog basketball's 25-year run of excellence tracks right along with Spokane's emergence as a Cinderella City

On this fractured landscape, one wayfarer's welcome is another's warning

By CMarie Fuhrman

On this fractured landscape, one wayfarer's welcome is another's warning

Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane

Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Vanessa Behan Charity Bingo @ The Grain Shed - Cedar Tap House

Sun., March 19, 4-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 16-22, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation