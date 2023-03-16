Question of the Week

JACOB ARCHAMEO
Yes, every year!
How far do you think the Zags will go this year?
I really think this is our year, we're gonna win the whole thing. I go to Gonzaga so I feel weird saying anything else.
Uh, no.
Do you have any fun plans coming up in March?
Yeah, I'm actually going on a mission trip to Los Angeles next week. I'm excited about that.
Nope, I don't know anything about basketball.
Do you have any plans in March otherwise?
I finally get to go on my belated honeymoon.
Where are you going?
Hawaii!
MADDY DEAN
Not really.
Have you ever felt pressured to be a Gonzaga fan because you live in Spokane?
Oh, for sure. I lived in the Logan neighborhood during March Madness a few years ago, so I felt the pressure then, but I never really paid much attention to the Zags.
We're in Zag country, how could you not?
Are you a lifelong Zag fan?
Of course!
INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON