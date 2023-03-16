Question of the Week

JACOB ARCHAMEO

Yes, every year!

How far do you think the Zags will go this year?

I really think this is our year, we're gonna win the whole thing. I go to Gonzaga so I feel weird saying anything else.











Uh, no.

Do you have any fun plans coming up in March?

Yeah, I'm actually going on a mission trip to Los Angeles next week. I'm excited about that.













Nope, I don't know anything about basketball.

Do you have any plans in March otherwise?

I finally get to go on my belated honeymoon.

Where are you going?

Hawaii!









MADDY DEAN

Not really.

Have you ever felt pressured to be a Gonzaga fan because you live in Spokane?

Oh, for sure. I lived in the Logan neighborhood during March Madness a few years ago, so I felt the pressure then, but I never really paid much attention to the Zags.









We're in Zag country, how could you not?

Are you a lifelong Zag fan?

Of course!















INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON