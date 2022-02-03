Readers respond to our story revealing Lesley Haskell, the wife of Spokane County Prosecutor, calls herself a "White nationalist" and uses racist language on social media

click to enlarge Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, at a 2017 Trump rally. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
Daniel Walters photo
Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, at a 2017 Trump rally.

Ashley McNeil: IN A MOVE SURPRISING NO ONE. May she have the day she deserves. She has been playing the victim in local political groups for ages. It's nice to see that this is catching up with her.

Chuck Tingstad: What do you mean "catching up"? We've seen her racist BS for years, and nothing has changed; well maybe slightly now she openly calls people the n-word. She'll never change.

Richard Evans: Yep pretty disgusting, and her husband continues to win elections. Give me a break; I guess that shows what the majority of Spokane County is like.

MLiss Bush: Why are we surprised by this outrageous behavior? Now that she's outed herself, we as a community have a right to know how her husband feels. As a prosecutor, he holds a lot of power over trials.

Ashley McNeil: At BEST, he doesn't share her values but is comfortable with being married to a vocal racist and white nationalist. I really, REALLY don't think that it's likely he doesn't at least somewhat agree.

Brandon Hollee: No sane person is married to someone who holds such extreme values if they do not, on some level, agree with those values. Larry Haskell cannot be given another term. Words matter. Influence matters.

Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, at a 2017 Trump rally.

Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor, calls herself 'White nationalist,' uses N-word as slur

Kim Lehr: What a sad, sad, small-minded woman she is. I hope she finds some empathy and education about others' experiences in life before she leaves this earth.

Glen Mowbray: Spokane needs to remove a prosecutor I think.

Barbara Williamson: Anyone notice he didn't disavow her thinking?

Riley Moore: Embarrassing for all who live here. What a joke.

Justin Ma: Good article, Daniel Walters. I appreciate your diligence.

Brandon Warren: Thank you Inlander for covering this. I doubt the S-R will due to their owner seemingly having no problem with endorsing people he thinks peddle to racists.

Jim Comfort: I don't see the big deal. She's not in an elected position, she doesn't represent her husband, and if you ignore her, she'll go away. Whatever happened to "sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me"?

Jim Comfort: Words are words.

Richa Wagner: Words reflect an agenda. It's easy for a White person to say "just words," as a White person. (Yes, I'm a White person.)

Richa Wagner: Anything that I would say about this person would cause me to be banned permanently from Facebook. There is no neutral or middle ground on racism. There is no "alternative view."

Shelley Storey Desmet: Why do you put words in her mouth? There is nothing wrong w/ being proud of being White. (Unless you're a flamin' lib.) ♦

Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor, calls herself 'White nationalist,' uses N-word as slur

By Daniel Walters

Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, at a 2017 Trump rally.

