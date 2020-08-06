NBA return provides an escape from the ongoing pandemic

By

click to enlarge artsculture3-1-483341ac00f2bfd8.jpg

Last night, in the middle of a pandemic, I watched a live NBA game on TV.

Where the players were playing, inside a so-called "bubble," there were no fans, besides pixelated faces on a giant screen above the court. There was little sound, besides the announcers and some noise pumped in when the designated "home" team scored.

There was, however, basketball. A team to cheer for. A team to cheer against. Referees to scream profanities at from my couch.

I was skeptical any sports could return without a COVID-19 vaccine or cure. As case counts spiked in Florida, the NBA created an Orlando bubble — some kind of fantasyland where everyone would wear masks, get tested regularly and follow social distancing guidelines. So far it's worked. The virus hasn't infected any players inside.

Still, I doubted I could care about sports the same way I once did. If a team wins inside a fanless bubble, does it mean anything? I've always hated "sportsball" jokes from people who don't understand sports, but I started to see their point. Why should anybody's safety be risked for a game? Why should we care about sports when, outside the bubble, there are many more important issues?

Related
The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

In a way, I've spent most of my days in a bubble since March. It's not as fun as the NBA's. Inside it are me, my two cats, my makeshift work desk and the lingering angst over whether leaving this space will cause me to catch COVID-19. Time drags on. It felt like four years ago when the NBA had to pause the season because a player tested positive, leading every other sports league to follow suit.

So I watched the first night of games with some reservations. Yet despite the weirdness of a game played without a crowd, I was surprised at how much felt the same.

As soon as the game started, I stopped thinking about the pandemic, or about the fact that it had been days since I left my apartment. I got caught up in the narrative, remembering that my team, the Los Angeles Lakers, needed to win this game if they were really the championship contender I thought.

I cheered when we scored. I yelled when the other team did. And when Lebron James made the game-winning shot, I leapt out of the couch and jumped up and down with joy, neglecting to consider how it might wake my downstairs neighbor.

For a moment, I forgot I was in a bubble. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Some Bubbles Are Better Than Others"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh
A trio of recent streaming releases helps usher in a new thriller subgenre: Airbnb horror
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars debuts a new menu created via a collaboration with chef Chad White
Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes
How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

By Daniel Walters

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!

Baddest of the Bad: Five flicks of exceedingly poor quality available on Amazon Prime

By Quinn Welsch

Manos: The Rise of Torgo
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh

By Jeremey Randrup

Making comedy online is natural for Deece Casillas, but nothing can replace the laughter at a live show.

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

Meatballs, mayhem and murder arrive in new streaming musical A Killer Party

By Dan Nailen

Meatballs, mayhem and murder arrive in new streaming musical A Killer Party

Masks, but Make it Fashion: Spokane jewelry designers make face masks stylish and functional

By Chey Scott

Designer Summer Hightower brings bling to the face-masking era.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

First Friday

First Friday @ Spokane

First Friday of every month

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 6-12, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation