Spokane's parks are among the best in the nation; it's time to make them even better

click to enlarge Photo illustration The Olmsted Brothers' report set the Spokane park system on its path to greatness.

In this column we would like to flip the script away from the overwhelming challenges and problems that seem to dominate our national and local dialogue and instead highlight the power of seizing a very big opportunity: making Spokane's park system the No. 1 park system in the country.

By way of background, Spokane's parks system was largely conceived in a 1908 report from the Olmsted Brothers landscape firm to the Spokane Park Commissioners. The Olmsteds were the architects of many of the nation's great parks, including Central Park in New York (with Calvert Vaux), the Seattle and Portland park systems, and Boston's "emerald necklace" of parks.

The Olmsted Report for Spokane emphasized that "any city should prize and preserve its greatest landscape features, inasmuch as they give it individuality." The Olmsted perception of Spokane's natural beauty and recommendations for building neighborhoods around parks and open spaces were the vision that Spokane was built upon.

Fast forward 114 years, and it turns out we are not the only ones who appreciate our parks, river, trails and open spaces.

Spokane's city parks system has been ranked by the Trust for Public Land as the 17th best park system in the nation for the past two years running. This prestigious recognition comes from a very comprehensive five-part ranking system.

This high ranking is an incredible accomplishment for a smaller city like Spokane. But the city parks director and Park Board believe we can do even better and are shooting for an audacious goal to become America's No. 1 parks system by the end of the decade.

But why should we care about making Spokane's parks system the best system in the country?

Because our parks, river and trails are huge public assets that are the glue and the pride of our community. This was never more apparent than during the pandemic, when our parks and open spaces became the critical outlet for so many families.

Having the nation's best park system would highlight our values around family, neighborhoods, livability, health and the outdoors. Seen in that light, Spokane's economy will benefit, too, ranging from tourists who are attracted to nature and the outdoors to businesses that cater to healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities.

The Spokane Parks leadership has just completed a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan, which they believe can serve as the foundation for aspiring to this big goal. The plan was built from citizen surveys and widespread input on the community's needs and priorities. Based on that input, the plan identifies tiered strategies and priorities to make our parks system better than ever.

The 50th anniversary of Spokane's Expo '74, the first environmentally themed World's Fair, is coming up in 2024, and we think this could be the perfect opportunity to set a big goal and build vital community partnerships that bring the community together.

Partners are already coalescing around the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to not only look back and celebrate what has been accomplished but to seize the opportunity to build a vision for the future of our parks, trails and river.

The two of us are thrilled to be working together with a group of public retirees, the parks director, Park Board, and other public, private and nonprofit partners who will be committing their time and resources to advance these objectives.

Shooting for No. 1 is always a journey, much like Bloomsday, Hoopfest and Gonzaga basketball. Perhaps this initiative, like those that came before, can strengthen our identity and bring together vital partnerships that will turn community challenges into opportunities.

Moreover, the journey can enhance our awareness and pride in the unique beauty of Spokane and perhaps help us get back to a more positive focus. ♦

Gavin Cooley was the city of Spokane's chief financial officer for 17 years, serving five different mayors, starting with Jim West. He currently is working with the city on projects including investments and the Spokane River Trail System. Rick Romero is the former utilities director and director of strategic planning for the city of Spokane. He worked on a variety of projects, including the renovation of Riverfront Park, the Podium and the downtown Spokane football stadium.

The Olmsted perception of Spokane's natural beauty and recommendations for building neighborhoods around parks and open spaces were the vision that Spokane was built upon.