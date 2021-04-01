States continue to chart their own path with pot

By

On Saturday, March 27, lawmakers in New York came to an agreement that will bring the Empire State into the legal recreational cannabis club.
On Saturday, March 27, lawmakers in New York came to an agreement that will bring the Empire State into the legal recreational cannabis club.

Cannabis continues to have a blurry legal status in the United States. Over the past week that's been as clear as ever with some states, like our own, treating it one way while others struggle to decide whether they're ready to view it as legal in the first place. Here's a look at the varying states of legality within our country.

REGULATION NEEDED

In Washington, cannabis is legal to the point that growers need to deal with regulation from the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board as well as the state's Department of Agriculture. Last week, Washington's Department of Agriculture announced updates to the list of pesticides approved for use on cannabis crops.

Overall, the state has approved 355 different products that fall under the umbrella of pesticide. That number is smaller than it used to be. Last week's changes included the addition of 16 new pesticides to the approved list and the removal of 27 others. The state did not explain why those specific pesticides were approved or removed. Growers can continue to use the no-longer-approved pesticides if they purchased them before the change.

LEGALIZATION IMMINENT

On Saturday, March 27, lawmakers in New York came to an agreement that will bring the Empire State into the legal recreational cannabis club. With a Democratic majority in its Legislature and a Democratic governor, one of the bluest states left without a legal market is expected to go green as early as this week, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

The legislation in New York sets up a foundation for a legal market, but it won't immediately open one. Rather, it would immediately legalize possession and expunge records of past convictions for marijuana offenses that no longer would be criminalized. The state would then follow an approach similar to Washington's in establishing a cannabis board along with rules and regulations for their legal market.

LEGALIZATION POSSIBLE

The day before New York's news broke, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called legislators into a special session to consider recreational cannabis. As is the case in New York, Democrats control the Legislature and governor's mansion in New Mexico. That doesn't mean the Land of Enchantment is on the precipice of opening a legal market, though. Grisham called the special session negotiations stalled at the end of the regular legislative session in late March. ♦

Trending

A personal search for the perfect cup of pour-over coffee, with tips from two local roasters
Slowly but surely, live music is coming back to Spokane venues
World Relief helped local immigrants survive the pandemic; now they're urging Biden to reverse the refugee clampdown
27 ways to make the Inland Northwest an even better place to live
Kate Lebo warps the boundaries of food writing in her new Book of Difficult Fruit
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "To Each Their Own"

Tags

Speaking of Legalization

While Wyoming Republicans seek to control cannabis legalization, Nebraska's GOP governor blows the Reefer Madness smoke

By Will Maupin

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

After Washington's high court — presto chango! — decriminalized drug possession statewide, it's unclear what the state's next act will be

By Will Maupin

Washington state's Supreme Court.

Idaho remains arguably the most anti-cannabis state in the union

By Will Maupin

Idaho is still weed-free (legally speaking).

Even with a Democrat in the White House, federal legalization is no guarantee

By Will Maupin

Will a Biden administration take a different approach to cannabis than Obama's?
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Legal or not, employers (including bossman Joe Biden) can still give you the boot for using cannabis

By Will Maupin

The shakeup at the White House raises a significant question about employee rights when it comes to cannabis.

While Wyoming Republicans seek to control cannabis legalization, Nebraska's GOP governor blows the Reefer Madness smoke

By Will Maupin

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The sun is out, spring is coming, and it's time to get moving

By Will Maupin

The sun is out, spring is coming, and it's time to get moving

After Washington's high court — presto chango! — decriminalized drug possession statewide, it's unclear what the state's next act will be

By Will Maupin

Washington state's Supreme Court.
More »
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation