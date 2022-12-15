Sure, get high for the holidays — then get distracted with these stoner-friendly seasonal offerings

click to enlarge A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

While some people enjoy baking Christmas cookies this time of year, others just prefer getting baked. I mean, one of the holiday's two main colors is green. So if you're ducking out of any family drama to get high and chill, here's some seasonal stoner entertainment to keep you occupied.

A VERY HAROLD & KUMAR CHRISTMAS

The third installment in the buddy stoner comedy franchise put a holiday spin on things. After the pair accidentally burn down the prized Christmas tree of Harold's girlfriend's dad, the duo must go on a wild hunt for a perfect Christmas tree. The journey includes the Russian mob, plenty of weed jokes and — of course — Neil Patrick Harris. Streaming on HBO Max

"THE LONELY ISLAND WEAR HOLIDAY SWEATERS & WHITE PANTS" COMEDY BANG! BANG! (SEASON 3, EPISODE 20)

The always-absurdist humor of Comedy Bang! Bang! goes off the rails for its Christmas special when a Hans Gruber-esque villain takes over the fake talk show, demanding a shipment of Sauerkraut Kids dolls. Guests/hostages the Lonely Island keep a chipper mood as things spiral out of control, and the A/C repairman (Alan Tudyk) tries to save the day. Streaming on AMC+ and Plex

SNOOP DOGG PRESENTS CHRISTMAS IN THA DOGGHOUSE

There's no one more associated with marijuana than the D.O. Double G (whose "Holidaze of Blaze" tour hits Spokane Arena on Dec. 15), making this holiday hip-hop compilation a perfect addition to any pothead's December playlist. In addition to Snoop, the album features Nate Dogg, Soopafly and many more spitting rhymes on tunes like "My Little Mama Trippin on Xmas" and "A Pimp's Christmas Song."

EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS

Chanukah is underrepresented in our holiday entertainment, and very underrepresented in the animated comedies for adults realm. Enter weed-fiend favorite Adam Sandler and Eight Crazy Nights, which the Sandman co-wrote, produced, and stars in as a grumpy alcoholic having to serve community service at a youth basketball league during the holidays. Streaming on Showtime

STONER COLORING BOOKS

Want to keep entertained while high without the use of screens and speakers? Try some stoner-targeted holiday coloring books. It's a great way to wind down with an indica while still injecting some trippy color into the proceedings. Online, you can find choice coloring book options like Stoner Santa, Stoner Christmas Coloring Book and Let's Get High This Christmas.

Friday After Next

FRIDAY AFTER NEXT

The Friday franchise has always had a soft-spot for tokers, and Friday After Next takes the South Central LA plights of Craig and Day-Day. When the guys' apartment gets robbed on Christmas Eve morning, they must figure out how they're going to pay rent, deal with bad work situations and still throw a banger Christmas party. Streaming on HBO Max

A COLT 45 CHRISTMAS BY AFROMAN

Is the rapper behind the stoner classic "Because I Got High" an elite MC? Far from it. Still, you might be able to mine the mayhem of this unique Christmas album for some entertainment. It's a collection of pretty low-brow parody versions of holiday standards, such as "I Wish You Would Roll a New Blunt" and "O Chronic Tree." (It makes you think Weird Al never doing drugs might've been the right call.)

"THE STRIKE" SEINFELD (SEASON 9, EPISODE 10)

Quite simply, there needs to be a Festivus for the rest of us. Streaming on Netflix ♦