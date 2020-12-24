Broadway goes Hollywood, new music, kitty kindness and more

The Buzz Bin

click to enlarge artsculture4-1-60c73ec84788d00e.jpg

INTRIGUE IN THE CASTLE

The Borgias, which ran on Showtime from 2011 to 2013, is one of the best new-to-me shows I've watched all year. With all the murder, sex and intrigue of premium cable (but now streaming on Netflix), the show also has beautiful costumes and intricate set work that alone make the historical fiction worth watching. The story centers on the rise and fall of Pope Alexander VI, who has children he marries off to form alliances like a king. There are plagues and castles and poison and shockingly immoral behavior. When you get to the cliffhanger ending, you can get rare closure. For free, online, writer Neil Jordan released The Borgia Apocalypse screenplay that ties up the story arc of the tragic, violent family. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-61faaa804f9d7047.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Here are the top 10 songs of the year according to Billboard:

1. "Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

2. "Circles," Post Malone

3. "The Box," Roddy Ricch

4. "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

5. "Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6. "Adore You," Harry Styles

7. "Life is Good," Future feat. Drake

8. "Memories," Maroon 5

9. "The Bones," Maren Morris

10. "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

click to enlarge artsculture4-3-1a042483dbb3c3b7.jpg

BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD

The Netflix film of Broadway musical The Prom brings serious star power to the screen. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington are all on board for Ryan Murphy's take on the story of Broadway has-beens and never-weres rushing to support a young lesbian woman banned from her Indiana school's prom. It has some decent digs at stardom, Broadway liberals and right-wing religious zealots, and like most musicals it's a good half-hour too long. But watching Streep camp it up as aging star Dee Dee Allen might make it worth a watch for musical lovers. (DAN NAILEN)

KITTY KINDNESS

You've no doubt seen various vestiges of the "Spread Kindness, Not COVID" campaign, a Spokane County effort supporting business and public health during the pandemic. But perhaps you haven't seen the highlight of the campaign, a nifty little video shot at the Big Dipper and featuring punk crew Itchy Kitty talking about the dire state of the touring and music industry, as well as the importance of, you know, being cool to each other. Hit Greater Spokane Incorporated's YouTube channel for a peek. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture4-4-27af67a06a3aa0c3.jpg

TRUE BLUES

John Belushi had only been a superstar for a few years before he died in 1982 at 33, but his influence on American comedy is incalculable. A new biographical documentary, simply titled Belushi, tracks his career from Second City to National Lampoon to the inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live, and details how he became an anti-establishment icon in massive hits like Animal House and The Blues Brothers. But R.J. Cutler's film isn't mere hagiography: It also shows us the pain and turbulence of Belushi's post-fame life, and details the drug addiction that derailed him completely. It's a tough but enlightening watch, and it's currently streaming on Showtime. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Trending

Cami Bradley, Marshall McLean and more local musicians look back at the trials and tribulations of 2020
The continuing quest to stop downtown Spokane's sidewalks from electrocuting dogs
Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020
How Spokane officials can help to create more affordable housing inside city limits
With Pixar's latest feature Soul hitting Disney+, a look back at the animation studio's best
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts & Culture

Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020

By Bill Frost

Ted Lasso was a feel-good hit in a feel-bad year.

My first time... watching The Bachelorette (and it's super queer, and Tayshia deserves an entire rose garden)

By Lauren Gilmore

Make no mistake, Tayshia definitely was in the driver's seat on this season's Bachelorette.

Quarantine Confessions, Part 2

By Chey Scott

Quarantine Confessions, Part 2

TV Time: 11 Adult Swim Xmas 'toons for your viewing pleasure

By Bill Frost

TV Time: 11 Adult Swim Xmas 'toons for your viewing pleasure
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Radio Play: A Christmas Carol

Radio Play: A Christmas Carol

Thu., Dec. 24, 2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation