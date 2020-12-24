Broadway goes Hollywood, new music, kitty kindness and more

INTRIGUE IN THE CASTLE

The Borgias, which ran on Showtime from 2011 to 2013, is one of the best new-to-me shows I've watched all year. With all the murder, sex and intrigue of premium cable (but now streaming on Netflix), the show also has beautiful costumes and intricate set work that alone make the historical fiction worth watching. The story centers on the rise and fall of Pope Alexander VI, who has children he marries off to form alliances like a king. There are plagues and castles and poison and shockingly immoral behavior. When you get to the cliffhanger ending, you can get rare closure. For free, online, writer Neil Jordan released The Borgia Apocalypse screenplay that ties up the story arc of the tragic, violent family. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Here are the top 10 songs of the year according to Billboard:

1. "Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

2. "Circles," Post Malone

3. "The Box," Roddy Ricch

4. "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

5. "Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6. "Adore You," Harry Styles

7. "Life is Good," Future feat. Drake

8. "Memories," Maroon 5

9. "The Bones," Maren Morris

10. "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD

The Netflix film of Broadway musical The Prom brings serious star power to the screen. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington are all on board for Ryan Murphy's take on the story of Broadway has-beens and never-weres rushing to support a young lesbian woman banned from her Indiana school's prom. It has some decent digs at stardom, Broadway liberals and right-wing religious zealots, and like most musicals it's a good half-hour too long. But watching Streep camp it up as aging star Dee Dee Allen might make it worth a watch for musical lovers. (DAN NAILEN)

KITTY KINDNESS

You've no doubt seen various vestiges of the "Spread Kindness, Not COVID" campaign, a Spokane County effort supporting business and public health during the pandemic. But perhaps you haven't seen the highlight of the campaign, a nifty little video shot at the Big Dipper and featuring punk crew Itchy Kitty talking about the dire state of the touring and music industry, as well as the importance of, you know, being cool to each other. Hit Greater Spokane Incorporated's YouTube channel for a peek. (DAN NAILEN)

TRUE BLUES

John Belushi had only been a superstar for a few years before he died in 1982 at 33, but his influence on American comedy is incalculable. A new biographical documentary, simply titled Belushi, tracks his career from Second City to National Lampoon to the inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live, and details how he became an anti-establishment icon in massive hits like Animal House and The Blues Brothers. But R.J. Cutler's film isn't mere hagiography: It also shows us the pain and turbulence of Belushi's post-fame life, and details the drug addiction that derailed him completely. It's a tough but enlightening watch, and it's currently streaming on Showtime. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)