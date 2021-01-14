New Bee Gees doc, Dead Eyes podcasts reflects rejection, new music and more!

artsculture3-1-baca11f16786d28b.jpg

HITTING THE HIGH NOTES
I knew the Bee Gees were more than a disco-fied punch line before watching the new HBO documentary about the Aussie stars, but The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart effectively makes the case the Gibb brothers deserve a lot more love. Instead of an utter hagiography, it delivers a concise band history, from Beatles-esque power-poppers to disco kingpins to elder statesman. It's not a warts-and-all doc — there's nary a mention of their disastrous Sgt. Pepper's movie — but it doesn't shy away from rivalries among the brothers, or the overindulgence that killed their youngest brother, Andy. Be forewarned: Viewing will plant their otherworldly harmonies in your head for days afterward. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge buzz_the_midnight_library.jpg

THE FIG TREE
In The Bell Jar, Slyvia Plath writes of a person who ponders all the many lives they could live, each represented by a different fig in a fig tree. Eventually, they starve rather than making a choice of which path to take. In The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, Nora finds herself between life and death, similarly experimenting with the many different lives she could have lived. A glaciologist, a rock star, an Olympic swimmer, a nobody. The more she dreams of the lives that could have been, the more evident it becomes that all we ever have are the choices that lie ahead. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-3c49acba8f1f90a8.jpg

HANKS, BUT NO HANKS
On the audio series Dead Eyes, actor/comedian Connor Ratliff performs exhaustive forensic analysis on a crucial moment from his career: After being cast in the Tom Hanks-Steven Spielberg miniseries Band of Brothers, he was fired unceremoniously because Hanks thought Ratliff had — well, it's right there in the podcast title. Although Ratliff sets out to clear up the circumstances behind his sacking, the Hanks angle is sort of a MacGuffin, because the true purpose of the show is to reflect on the rejection and humiliation that goes into being a working actor, and all of his guests (including A-listers Jon Hamm and Seth Rogen) have audition horror stories. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture3-4-7002886e4312280e.jpg

GIRL MEETS ALIEN
As a regular watcher of YouTube critic Lindsay Ellis' essays, I was eager to settle in with her debut novel, Axiom's End. The book follows Cora, estranged daughter of a Julian Assange-esque whistleblower, as the world experiences first contact with an alien species. While the government scrambles to keep it secret, Cora finds herself center stage as one of the ETs, a leader she calls Ampersand, picks her as his sole interpreter. Cora and Ampersand's relationship deepens as they grapple to understand each other and the worlds each calls home. Axiom's End is less an intergalactic romance than a thoughtful examination of the communication barriers that may arise when humans actually do make first contact. (CHEY SCOTT)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-4186039f9a73baf6.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online this week. To wit:

MATTHEW SWEET, Catspaw. If anyone can use power-pop to cut through the darkness, it's this guy.

ACCEPT, Too Mean To Die. German old-school metal — perhaps the perfect soundtrack for these gloomy times?

BLOODY HAMMERS, Songs of Unspeakable Terror. Wait, no, these cartoonish goth-rockers are the perfect soundtrack of a discontented winter. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey
Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians with filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus
Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?
A young couple inches closer to their dream of owning a cat-skiing operation in British Columbia
In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Good Bakes, Bad Decisions

By Dan Nailen

Good Bakes, Bad Decisions

As streaming becomes our primary viewing method for new films, the line between TV and movies keeps blurring

By Nathan Weinbender

Small Axe

Wait a Minute, Netflix

By Wilson Criscione

Wait a Minute, Netflix

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts

By Nathan Weinbender

In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts

Good Bakes, Bad Decisions

By Dan Nailen

Good Bakes, Bad Decisions

Spokane artist Grace June found inspiration for her latest photo collection in the George Floyd tragedy

By Dan Nailen

Spokane artist Grace June found inspiration for her latest photo collection in the George Floyd tragedy

Wait a Minute, Netflix

By Wilson Criscione

Wait a Minute, Netflix
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion

Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion

Fri., Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. and Mon., Feb. 8, 12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation