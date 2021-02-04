History of Swear Words, Spokane's connection to Huskies football, new music and more!

$%@#*

When I worked in college radio, we learned the legal origins of the types of "naughty" words you couldn't utter on the air. The short version is it had a lot more to do with whether a word relates to bodily functions/sex than how offensive it is. The Netflix series History of Swear Words takes a deep, enjoyable look at the changing meaning of common swear words over the centuries. From pointing out bullshit origin stories to using clips from movies and TV to highlight the cultural context, the show tries to be educational while mostly just being a great excuse for funny people to cuss repeatedly. It's hosted by curse-friendly Nicolas Cage, but the real surprise is when you find out the actor who's said the most curse words on screen. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THE SPOKANE PIPELINE

Where, oh where, would the Washington Huskies be without the coaching pipeline that traces right to Spokane? Jimmy Lake, the Huskies' head football coach, went to North Central High School and played college ball as an Eag in Cheney. And now, with Monday's announcement he was being promoted to defensive coordinator, Spokane native Bob Gregory will bring even more Spokane savvy to the squad. Promoted from his post as Husky inside linebackers coach, Gregory traces his roots to Gonzaga Prep and WSU, where he earned a starting job as a walk-on. Eastern Washington: We get the job done! (Ted S. McGregor Jr.)

ADIEU, SWEET FEED

One of the few things I'll miss about the Trump era is Doonesbury creator Garry Trudeau's Twitter feed delivered in the voice of the comic strip's long-time media punching bag Roland Hedley Jr. The account @realRBHJr was a daily delight as the cartoon craven Fox News reporter contorted himself to defend every outlandish statement or action from Trump. Trudeau is retiring the account, saying that if he were to continue, "after the last four years, my heart wouldn't be in it. We're all exhausted." (DAN NAILEN)

FATEFUL NIGHT

The same evening he became heavyweight champion and mere hours before he publicly rechristened himself Muhammad Ali, Cassius Clay hung out in a Florida motel room with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. They were all at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement and at pivotal moments in their lives. Their time together was dramatized in Kemp Powers' play One Night in Miami. It's now brought to the screen by director Regina King, and it's not only an engrossing historical drama but a showcase for a quartet of terrific performances — Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm, Aldis Hodge as Brown, Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke and Eli Goree as Clay. It's streaming on Amazon Prime. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb. 5. To wit:

AARON LEE TASJAN, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! The single "Up All Night" has serious Tom Petty with Jeff Lynne vibes. That's a good thing.

ODETTE, Herald. This Aussie creates some cool, off-kilter pop if her single "Dwell" is any indication.

FOO FIGHTERS, Medicine At Midnight. "No Son of Mine" is a tribute to Lemmy, so the new Foos has that going for it. (DAN NAILEN)