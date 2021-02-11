Magic Lantern reopens for private screenings, local author Sharma Shields wins state award, new music and more!

BACK TO THE MOVIES
Movie theaters in Washington are still closed, but now you can replicate the experience. The Magic Lantern Theatre is reopening for private screenings, allowing up to six people from a single household into their 33-seat theater. It's $99 to rent the screen, and you bring your own BluRay or DVD. The Lantern, meanwhile, will supply the popcorn (don't skip the real butter) and concessions, and you're welcome to bring in food from the restaurants located in the Community Building. To set up your private screening, email magiclanternevents@gmail.com. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

KUDOS
Washington state's Artist Trust announced its 2020 Fellowship Award recipients Monday, and while Eastern Washington was largely overlooked, big props to Spokane author Sharma Shields for winning one of the $10,000 prizes awarded "to artists of any discipline in recognition of artistic excellence and dedication to their practice." Shields was one of nine winners chosen from 266 applicants. (DAN NAILEN)

A DOCTORATE IN COMIXOLOGY
For decades, I've watched comic book movies and marathoned comic book TV shows and played comic book video games. But did you know that they make comic book books? Reading a comic book is never ideal on your laptop or smartphone, but they're perfect for tablets, where the bright colors shine and it takes only a pinch to zoom in on dialogue and details. I got the ComiXology app in order to read the critically acclaimed Flintstones comics, but soon found I could try an "unlimited" subscription for 30 days for free, which has me catching up on all sorts of comic-book classics. Did you know there's a character named "Batman" who fights crime while dressing like a bat? Wild stuff. (DANIEL WALTERS)

SO SUAVE
As pure escapist entertainment, new Netflix series Lupin certainly fits the bill. The five-episode season follows professional thief Assane Diop as he seeks revenge on the rich family that framed his father in a robbery 25 years ago, using only his wits, disguises and inspiration from a fictional master thief he read about as a child named Arsene Lupin. While issues of race and class certainly are prominent, Lupin is primarily a breezy show full of humor, lovely shots of Paris, and a magnetic performance by Omar Sy in the lead role. If the James Bond franchise is looking for a Daniel Craig replacement, perhaps one with a French accent? (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb. 12. To wit:

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH, New Fragility. Stroke my chin and say "the singles so far have been pretty good."

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Life Rolls On. I'm going to keep rolling mine as far away from this line as humanly possible.

DJANGO DJANGO, Glowing in the Dark. A fourth album of dance-pop to help you fight off the winter blahs. (DAN NAILEN)

