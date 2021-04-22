Broadway in your living room, a local beer to support women, new music and more!

click to enlarge artsculture3-1-6499f0fd25dbfd9e.jpg

BE A BROADWAY BABY
We're still a ways off from seeing Broadway shows in Spokane, but a new program gives theater fans a chance to see the best of the best, right now, while supporting our local Best of Broadway series. A BroadacwayHD subscription, ranging from three months ($27) to a year ($99), offers access to a range of recorded shows, from musicals to dramas, ballet performances to concerts from Lincoln Center. Viewable via app or online, the shows could fill that spot in your soul needing a little live entertainment. And if you order from the special link broadwayhd.com/p/best-of-broadway, you'll support local Broadway producers WestCoast Entertainment, too. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-ef7393072ee408a9.jpg

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro is a master of withholding, from the plot twist he reveals halfway through Never Let Me Go to the isolation he inflicts on the lonely butler at the heart of his masterpiece The Remains of the Day. The Nobel Prize winner is back with Klara and the Sun, and it's another intriguing slow burner, set in a world populated by lifelike robots that follow their owners' orders. Our narrator, Klara, is a so-called Artificial Friend, chosen by a sickly little girl and her overprotective mother, and we follow Klara as she acclimates to the world of human emotions and learns a secret about her adoptive family that's as sinister as it is tragic. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

A TRUE BONUS
Waxahatchee's Saint Cloud album was one of my favorites of 2020, and to celebrate its one-year anniversary, Katie Crutchfield recently added three killer covers that you can hear on Spotify (look for Saint Cloud +3) or your digital outlet of choice. Hearing Crutchfield lend her voice to Lucinda Williams' "Fruits of My Labor," Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" and Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia" is a real treat. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-4-dd270c3bf1e48bde.jpg

SO FRESH, SO PINK
Brick West Brewing Co. recently debuted a new spring seasonal. The Pink Boots IPA, a collaboration with neighbors Whistle Punk Brewing, is brewed with a hop blend from the Pink Boots Society — a national organization that provides resources and education for women in the brewing industry. The 2021 blend features Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops from Yakima. Proceeds from the Brick West and Whistle Punk version of the beer will also be donated to the Jonah Project, a local nonprofit that advocates for survivors of human trafficking. (DEREK HARRISON)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-71eb2e3eab972f89.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 23. To wit:

TODD SNIDER, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder. The witty wordsmith is back in fine funky form.

ART D'ECCO, In Standard Definition. If joyful retro glam is your jam, jump on this set by the analog-obsessed Canadian.

DINOSAUR JR., Swept It Into Space. The trio's been on a hot streak with recent releases, and you can bet right now their Knitting Factory show next February will be the loudest of 2022. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

The city of Spokane wants you to ditch your lawn - or maybe just water it a little less
DIY and vintage fashion fans embrace the importance of shopping secondhand
When the pandemic's past, will we mend our real-life communities or keep up the social media brawling?
We're picking who will - and who should - win at this weekend's Academy Awards
South Perry's Southern-style eatery Casper Fry reopens after a yearlong hiatus with a new chef, menu
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

By Dan Nailen

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

The immeasurable benefit of cooking without a recipe

By Daniel Walters

The immeasurable benefit of cooking without a recipe

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

By Dan Nailen

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

DIY and vintage fashion fans embrace the importance of shopping secondhand

By Spencer Brown

Outlaw Woman's Tamra Brannon.

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

By Dan Nailen

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

New shop Teleport Vintage + Co. offers vintage clothing and wares to suit any taste or budget

By Chey Scott

Teleport Vintage + Co. goes beyond clothes in its retro treasures.

The pieces may be small, but miniatures are a growing part of the craft scene

By Natalie Rieth

Bobbi Jo's skills on display.
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Rising Above - Art by Rosemary Barile, Karen Mobley and Deb Sheldon

Rising Above - Art by Rosemary Barile, Karen Mobley and Deb Sheldon @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through May 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation