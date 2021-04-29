Stage Left Theater joins a national showcase, Baby Bar reopens, new music and more!

SPOKANE SHINING

A hearty congrats to Stage Left Theater for having its production of Lonely Planet selected as one of 12 shows in the nation showcased at Virtual AACTFest 2021, the online gathering of the American Association of Community Theatre. The festival is celebrating local theaters that got creative in delivering shows during the pandemic. Lonely Planet was actually Stage Left's last production to enjoy a live audience before the pandemic shutdown, but AACT will be sending a four-camera crew to Spokane to film a new, audience-free version that will stream at the festival June 16. Thomas Heppler directed the Stage Left show written by Steven Dietz and starring Robert Tombari and Lukas Lantz as two gay men living through the 1990s AIDS crisis. (DAN NAILEN)

SKETCHY DETAILS

In this era of true crime, it's hard to believe there's a case out there that hasn't been given the episodic treatment. The Doodler is a new podcast from the San Francisco Chronicle, the paper at the center of the Zodiac murders in the late '60s, and it focuses on an unsolved mystery from the same era but considerably less famous. Journalist Kevin Fagan looks into an unidentified serial killer known as the Doodler, who targeted gay bars and cruising spots and was so named because he reportedly sketched his victims before picking them up. The series hopes to bring publicity to the case and, hopefully, some kind of closure. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

OH HAPPY DAY!

What day? The fifth of May! And why is that, you say? Because for the first time in over a year Neato Burrito/Baby Bar will be open, as long as Spokane is still in Phase 3. Go see Patty behind the bar and say, "Hey!" Neato Burrito will be open 11 am-midnight, and Baby Bar from 5 pm to midnight, both at 50 percent capacity for the time being. (DAN NAILEN)

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

It's usually hard to hit me with a plot twist that I didn't at least somewhat see coming. But when listening to the audiobook version of Infinite by Jeremy Robinson, several major WTF moments kept me guessing what was real and what wasn't until the very last word. The book takes you on a journey into deep space with what's likely humanity's last chance at surviving as a species. Witness how everything goes horrifically wrong as the lines of reality and virtual reality blur together, and if you're left hungry for more, you're in luck because the sequel just dropped March 15. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 30. To wit:

ASHLEY MONROE, Rosegold. The country artist ditches Warner Brothers to go indie as her sound veers into pop bliss.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, The Million Masks of God. From indie dudes to full-blown rock stars, the sound is huge on this new one.

DROPKICK MURPHYS, Turn Up That Dial. If you're in need of some catchy new drinking anthems, look no further. (DAN NAILEN)