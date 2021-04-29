Stage Left Theater joins a national showcase, Baby Bar reopens, new music and more!

artsculture3-1-dc0a0a8660d845ee.jpg

SPOKANE SHINING
A hearty congrats to Stage Left Theater for having its production of Lonely Planet selected as one of 12 shows in the nation showcased at Virtual AACTFest 2021, the online gathering of the American Association of Community Theatre. The festival is celebrating local theaters that got creative in delivering shows during the pandemic. Lonely Planet was actually Stage Left's last production to enjoy a live audience before the pandemic shutdown, but AACT will be sending a four-camera crew to Spokane to film a new, audience-free version that will stream at the festival June 16. Thomas Heppler directed the Stage Left show written by Steven Dietz and starring Robert Tombari and Lukas Lantz as two gay men living through the 1990s AIDS crisis. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-3b5c19c62749d7f4.jpg

SKETCHY DETAILS
In this era of true crime, it's hard to believe there's a case out there that hasn't been given the episodic treatment. The Doodler is a new podcast from the San Francisco Chronicle, the paper at the center of the Zodiac murders in the late '60s, and it focuses on an unsolved mystery from the same era but considerably less famous. Journalist Kevin Fagan looks into an unidentified serial killer known as the Doodler, who targeted gay bars and cruising spots and was so named because he reportedly sketched his victims before picking them up. The series hopes to bring publicity to the case and, hopefully, some kind of closure. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

OH HAPPY DAY!
What day? The fifth of May! And why is that, you say? Because for the first time in over a year Neato Burrito/Baby Bar will be open, as long as Spokane is still in Phase 3. Go see Patty behind the bar and say, "Hey!" Neato Burrito will be open 11 am-midnight, and Baby Bar from 5 pm to midnight, both at 50 percent capacity for the time being. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-4-e97e90d8dcf8c66d.jpg

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
It's usually hard to hit me with a plot twist that I didn't at least somewhat see coming. But when listening to the audiobook version of Infinite by Jeremy Robinson, several major WTF moments kept me guessing what was real and what wasn't until the very last word. The book takes you on a journey into deep space with what's likely humanity's last chance at surviving as a species. Witness how everything goes horrifically wrong as the lines of reality and virtual reality blur together, and if you're left hungry for more, you're in luck because the sequel just dropped March 15. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-9b093ec397bae2c5.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 30. To wit:

ASHLEY MONROE, Rosegold. The country artist ditches Warner Brothers to go indie as her sound veers into pop bliss.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, The Million Masks of God. From indie dudes to full-blown rock stars, the sound is huge on this new one.

DROPKICK MURPHYS, Turn Up That Dial. If you're in need of some catchy new drinking anthems, look no further. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

The pandemic forced the region's colleges and K-12 schools to ditch standardized tests. Some hope the change is permanent
Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual road race
As the Boise Statehouse is deep in an anti-constitutional fever, the Mormon Church may be starting to hit the brakes
Bob Odenkirk becomes the world's unlikeliest action hero in the quirky, brutal Nobody
The Soul Lounge brings some traditional Southern culinary flair to East Spokane
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

How I’m bringing a 1930s-era dress back to life

By Chey Scott

How I’m bringing a 1930s-era dress back to life

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

By Dan Nailen

Not So Bad: A day of volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington

Broadway in your living room, a local beer to support women, new music and more!

Broadway in your living room, a local beer to support women, new music and more!

Fleur de Sel restaurant in Post Falls is closing

By Chey Scott

Fleur de Sel restaurant in Post Falls is closing
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual road race

By Inlander Staff

The outdoor art at the MAC can be part of your Bloomsday.

How I’m bringing a 1930s-era dress back to life

By Chey Scott

How I’m bringing a 1930s-era dress back to life

For believers in the church of baseball, the holy season is here again after a painfully long layoff

By Dan Nailen

Spokane has many more nights at the ballpark in store in 2021 after a year away from Avista Stadium.

DIY and vintage fashion fans embrace the importance of shopping secondhand

By Spencer Brown

Outlaw Woman's Tamra Brannon.
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web @ TAC at the Lake

Fri., April 30, 7-9 p.m., Sat., May 1, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., Sun., May 2, 2-4 p.m., Fri., May 7, 7-9 p.m., Sat., May 8, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. and Sun., May 9, 2-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 29- 5, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation