The binge-worthy Shadow and Bone series, R.I.P. Shock G, new music and more!

artsculture3-1-b63a40045c3790b0.jpg

A MAGICAL BORDER
Your war-torn country is divided by an evil black cloud filled with monsters known as the shadow fold, which has to be crossed at great peril to get needed supplies and goods from one side of the country to the other. Many will die crossing the fold, built by a master of the "small science," a magical human known as a "grisha." Some grisha can manipulate wind or fire, others can create disguises or heal wounds, but the one awaited in legend, the sun summoner, will be able to cast out the dark evils of the fold. With almost a steampunk feel from its mix of horse-and-carriage time period with science and magic, Shadow and Bone on Netflix will have you binging through every episode as you watch to see if the sun summoner can meet her destiny. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-00733781d48316ae.jpg

R.I.P. A TRUE WEIRD ONE
Hip-hop's lost a lot of its old-school voices lately, most prominently DMX, but I'm here to praise Shock G, a true legend (in some quarters) who died in late April. He was a pioneer in Oakland's rap scene, produced Tupac's breakthrough single "I Get Around" and is probably best known as "Humpty Hump," one of his many stage personas that had some monster hits as part of Digital Underground. If you've never heard Digital Underground's Sex Packets album, filled with Parliament-Funkadelic samples and ridiculous rhymes, fix that. And Shock G's death inspired me to check out his 2004 solo album, Fear of a Mixed Planet, and it's a killer, too. (DAN NAILEN)

LOCAL PROPS
STCU recently got an armload of awards from the Credit Union National Association for how it's handled the pandemic, and a big part of the recognition was the work the Spokane nonprofit did to support the Inlander's Great Dine-Out, not only through their own sponsorship, but by rallying 13 other local credit unions and banks to co-sponsor with them. STCU helped myriad businesses, members and employees survive the past year, and we certainly recognize how important they've been for our continuing to serve the Inland Northwest as a newspaper. So congrats!'

artsculture3-4-2d4a0b95781d5714.jpg

STEAL OF THE CENTURY
Just about every Netflix documentary series is a taut, 90-minute feature taffy-pulled into an ungainly four-hour ordeal, and yet I always devour them in a single sitting. Such was the case with This Is a Robbery, the story of a 1990 heist wherein armed robbers dressed as cops stole $500 million worth of paintings, including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt, from the Gardner Museum in Boston. It remains the largest art heist in history and also remains unsolved, and the show digs into the ramifications of the theft, the art world's unexpected mob connections and the unanswered questions surrounding the robbery — how does one go about selling high-profile stolen art in an open market, anyway? (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-8723436bab60adff.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online May 14. To wit:

DAMIEN JURADO, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. A sparse new self-produced set by an underappreciated tunesmith.

BLACK KEYS, Delta Kream. Pandemic project achieved: A tasty set of blues covers.

ST. VINCENT, Daddy's Home. In a world sadly lacking in genuine rock stars, St. Vincent fits the bill. Couldn't be more stoked to hear this one. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

Myles Kennedy's time in lockdown inspired a new album, The Ides of March, with an expansive view of humanity
95 Reasons to Please, Please, Please get Vaccinated
How SPD compares to other departments
The Spokane Symphony's on-demand concert series is ambitious in its content, execution and impact
Netflix is releasing a new movie every week in 2021 — but will they be any good?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Arts & Culture

The Spokane Symphony's on-demand concert series is ambitious in its content, execution and impact

By E.J. Iannelli

Facemasks and a lot of cameras helped the symphony come to life this spring.

Deconstructing Hemingway

By Wilson Criscione

Deconstructing Hemingway

10 rock 'n' roll series to stream right now

By Bill Frost

Tenacious D (the band and the show) need to be in your life.

Brandi Carlile captures her expansive life with roots in small-town Washington in her new memoir Broken Horses

By Mindy Cameron

Brandi Carlile captures her expansive life with roots in small-town Washington in her new memoir Broken Horses
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Stage Left Theater's Masterpiece Monologues - Shakespeare Edition

Through June 1, 7-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation