Annual 3-Way IPA collaboration features local malt, 50th anniversary of Trojan Records' Jamaican anthology and new music!

artsculture3-1-3bced63a3a29a9e3.jpg

BETTER TOGETHER
Summer is an exciting time for beer nerds. Regionally, the season is met with the release of Fort George Brewery's (Astoria, Ore.) 3-Way IPA. The hoppy beer is an annual collaboration — in its ninth year — with two other regional breweries. This year's brew is joined by Moonraker Brewing Co. (Auburn, Calif.) and Varietal Beer (Sunnyside, Wash.) For the first time, though, the juicy IPA shares a connection with the Inland Northwest. The brewers at Varietal introduced Fort George to Spokane Valley's LINC Malt. The 2021 3-Way IPA is exclusively brewed with LINC's organic and locally grown Elwha River Naked Spelt. The first release has come and gone, but the second iteration is currently available featuring hops from the southern hemisphere. You can find 16-ounce cans locally at grocery stores and bottle shops, or online with shipping to Washington addresses via fortgeorgebeerwa.com/beers. (DEREK HARRISON)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-aad2f2bffeece013.jpg

SOUNDS OF SUMMER
Fifty years ago the legendary record label Trojan Records put out the first-ever anthology of Jamaican music, The Trojan Story, which captured the range of sounds we'd come to know as reggae, ska and rock-steady. The 50 tracks captured in the original collection were recently re-released as a triple-CD or digital album, and the "new" set includes a great book full of reminiscences about each song from folks who worked at the label way back when. The real selling point, though, remains the music; you can't do better for summer fun than spinning the likes of the Ethiopians, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker and a slew of others. Coming in at less than $30, it's a sweet deal, too. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-86904165c059c53d.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 30. To wit:

BILLIE EILISH, Happier Than Ever. Will one of the most insane pop music hot streaks continue now that Eilish is blonde?

DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS, Private Space. These modern soul cats are opening for My Morning Jacket at the Spokane Pavilion.

LOS LOBOS, Native Sons. The American treasures tackle a covers album of fellow Los Angelenos including Jackson Browne, Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis
Disney's Jungle Cruise Has Us Considering The Best Theme Park Films
New South Perry Lantern offers eclectic food and craft beer in a restored, historic space
The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes
As vaccination rates lag in rural northeast Washington, health officials fear COVID 'onslaught'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Latest in Arts & Culture

Inland Northwest Opera wants to get singers in front of more audiences. Enter an old Ford Econoline

By E.J. Iannelli

Mateusz Wolski (left) and Arthur Heaton move part of a stage for the Opera Truck.

Spokane hockey fans belly up the Hub to learn who they'll root for next year

By Melissa Huggins

Seattle's new hockey team finds fans in Spokane.

Forty years ago this week, MTV changed everything in the music business

By Dan Nailen

Pat Benatar ruled the early MTV screen.

A professional VJ and music video historian offers early MTV videos you should look for online right now

By Stephen Pitalo

A screencap from Peter Gabriel's "Shock the Monkey" music video
More »

Readers also liked…

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

By Daniel Walters

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Little House on the Prairie - The Musical

Little House on the Prairie - The Musical @ University High School

Wednesdays-Sundays. Continues through Aug. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 29- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation