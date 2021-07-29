Annual 3-Way IPA collaboration features local malt, 50th anniversary of Trojan Records' Jamaican anthology and new music!

BETTER TOGETHER

Summer is an exciting time for beer nerds. Regionally, the season is met with the release of Fort George Brewery's (Astoria, Ore.) 3-Way IPA. The hoppy beer is an annual collaboration — in its ninth year — with two other regional breweries. This year's brew is joined by Moonraker Brewing Co. (Auburn, Calif.) and Varietal Beer (Sunnyside, Wash.) For the first time, though, the juicy IPA shares a connection with the Inland Northwest. The brewers at Varietal introduced Fort George to Spokane Valley's LINC Malt. The 2021 3-Way IPA is exclusively brewed with LINC's organic and locally grown Elwha River Naked Spelt. The first release has come and gone, but the second iteration is currently available featuring hops from the southern hemisphere. You can find 16-ounce cans locally at grocery stores and bottle shops, or online with shipping to Washington addresses via fortgeorgebeerwa.com/beers. (DEREK HARRISON)

SOUNDS OF SUMMER

Fifty years ago the legendary record label Trojan Records put out the first-ever anthology of Jamaican music, The Trojan Story, which captured the range of sounds we'd come to know as reggae, ska and rock-steady. The 50 tracks captured in the original collection were recently re-released as a triple-CD or digital album, and the "new" set includes a great book full of reminiscences about each song from folks who worked at the label way back when. The real selling point, though, remains the music; you can't do better for summer fun than spinning the likes of the Ethiopians, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker and a slew of others. Coming in at less than $30, it's a sweet deal, too. (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 30. To wit:

BILLIE EILISH, Happier Than Ever. Will one of the most insane pop music hot streaks continue now that Eilish is blonde?

DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS, Private Space. These modern soul cats are opening for My Morning Jacket at the Spokane Pavilion.

LOS LOBOS, Native Sons. The American treasures tackle a covers album of fellow Los Angelenos including Jackson Browne, Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield. (DAN NAILEN)