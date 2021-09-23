A beautifully touching local music video, Mellencamp biography proves his noteworthiness and new music!

click to enlarge artsculture4-1-54bbb621ccf8560a.jpg

IS IT DUSTY IN HERE?
Do yourself a quick favor and Google your way to Water Monster's new video, "Real Love." Not only is it an exquisite shimmery song from Monster man Max Harnishfeger, but the Sean Finley-directed video is gorgeous, touching, and stars local talk show host/soul man Ryan Tucker and his daughter Bea. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-d91e6902ceb26386.jpg

AMERICAN MASTER
Author Paul Rees makes a pretty convincing case in his new biography, Mellencamp, that the Midwestern songwriter John Mellencamp should be considered in the same league as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. That will be news to anyone who stopped listening when Mellencamp stopped having pop hits, but the sections of this book dealing with the second half of his life — as he pushed his writing into more traditional folk styles, and spent more time painting distinctly dark canvases than on tour — proves far more interesting than the typical rise-to-fame stuff covering the "Jack and Diane" era. A veteran music journalist, Rees talks to dozens of folks, from band members to his children, as well as Mellencamp himself, in coming up with a pretty interesting portrait of a guy who defines "ornery ol' cuss." (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture4-3-419648f5a5ccb41c.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Sept. 24. To wit:

ANGELS & AIRWAVES, Lifeforms. Tom DeLonge was right about UFOs; maybe he was right to bail from blink-182 after all?

JESSE MALIN, Sad and Beautiful World. This guy's been criminally underrated for decades, since leading D Generation out of New York.

THE SPECIALS, Protest Songs 1924-2012. These long-running ska-loving Brits tackle a bunch of killer covers. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Psychiana Man explores the strange history of an Idaho-based religion that captivated the country

By Nate Sanford

A century ago, the world's largest mail-order religion, Psychiana, was based in Moscow, Idaho.

How Ted Lasso can escape the nice-TV trap

By Daniel Walters

How Ted Lasso can escape the nice-TV trap

Louis The Child lights up Spokane for fun weeknight dance show

By Samantha Wohlfeil

DJ duo Louis The Child danced the night away with Spokane on Sept. 15, 2021.

A quick decision becomes a monumental one, thanks to Mr. Monet

By Dan Nailen

My impression of Monet's Coastguards Cabin? Positive!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Stage Left's streaming Squeamish is a one-woman horror tale that takes audiences deep into one woman's trauma

By Lillian Piel

Dana Sammond plays Sharon, the woman at the center of one-woman horror play Squeamish at Stage Left.

Psychiana Man explores the strange history of an Idaho-based religion that captivated the country

By Nate Sanford

A century ago, the world's largest mail-order religion, Psychiana, was based in Moscow, Idaho.

How Ted Lasso can escape the nice-TV trap

By Daniel Walters

How Ted Lasso can escape the nice-TV trap

Musicians are returning from boating, busking and book editing as the symphony gears up for its comeback concert

By E.J. Iannelli

Music Director James Lowe at Spokane Symphony's Labor Day show.
More »

Readers also liked…

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

85th Annual Greek Festival

85th Annual Greek Festival @ Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Sept. 23-25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 23-29, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation