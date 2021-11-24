The unnecessary Home Alone reboot, animated conspiracy theories, and a new Dazed and Confused book

click to enlarge culture4-1-dab7191721eea0b3.jpg

HO-HO-OH NO
What "brilliant" Disney+ executive said: "You know what we need? Another unnecessary Home Alone movie, but one where the only likeable characters are the 'robbers' who are getting royally screwed over by capitalism, so every time the little brat hurts them with a 'comedic' trap, you actually feel really bad." Home Sweet Home Alone is a tonal mess because the lead kid who's left home alone — Max (Archie Yates) — is a pure menace with none of that Macaulay Culkin charming naivete. Meanwhile the robbers (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, both doing the absolute most with what little the script gives them) are just parents trying to save their home for their kids after job loss. They only try to break into Max's house to retrieve a priceless doll that they think Max stole. Instead of a series of comedic pratfulls, Home Sweet Home Alone essentially becomes kid-friendly torture porn, because this monsterous child is brutalizing the people you want to see win. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

GRAINS OF TRUTH
What if the world truly were run by a shadow government? What if lizard people, clone replacement programs, mole people and more were all real and orchestrated (or covered up) by a secret corporation? Netflix animated series Inside Job takes a humorous look at what that world might look like, while poking fun at some of the more ludicrous conspiracy theories that linger today. Follow scientist Reagan as she tries to step into leadership while keeping her major snafus along the way out of the news. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge culture4-2-9d00b113efec501d.jpg

ALRIGHT ALREADY
Dazed and Confused bombed at the box office before becoming a cult fave flick for its depiction of one night in the lives of late-'70s teenagers in small-town Texas. I don't know that I'd call it a "classic," but the book Alright Alright Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused makes a pretty good case for that label. Even better, author Melissa Maerz uses her extensive interviews with everyone involved — cast members, studio execs, Linklater himself — to create a revealing look at how the film industry functioned in the early '90s, especially for a buzzed-about young auteur like Linklater with only one feature to his credit (Slacker). If you're a Dazed fan, this book is worth a read or listen to its audio version. (DAN NAILEN) ♦

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Is this the year the Cougs break through in the Apple Cup? Don't bet on it

By Dan Nailen

All indications point to a Cougs win. And yet...

Two exhibits at WSU's art museum share Black artists' experiences with our often messy democracy

By Carrie Scozzaro

Aisha Harrison's sculpture Ancestor I is part of WSU's Black Lives Matter show.

Play as the Chiefs in NHL 22, help a local art hero, and new music!

Play as the Chiefs in NHL 22, help a local art hero, and new music!

A Danish dad-revenge action comedy, Coeur d'Alene's creative 'zine, and new music!

A Danish dad-revenge action comedy, Coeur d'Alene's creative 'zine, and new music!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Joey Clift, a Cowlitz tribal member and WSU alum, is making sure Native voices are heard in Hollywood

By Madison Pearson

You might say Joey Clift is a cat person.

A new EWU exhibit blends mediums to deliver one potent message: It's time to act on climate change

By Carrie Scozzaro

Migrations: Oystercatcher by Natalie Niblack

Is this the year the Cougs break through in the Apple Cup? Don't bet on it

By Dan Nailen

All indications point to a Cougs win. And yet...

Inlander Insights: Terrain Launches a Clothing Line

By Seth Sommerfeld

Joshua Thomas models one of his designs for the Terrain X line
More »

Readers also liked…

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

On The Edge: Living The Anthropocene

On The Edge: Living The Anthropocene @ EWU Gallery of Art

Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 25- 1, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation