Another money grab drama, Western art, and new music!

FUELING THE FRENZY

"How did they get so much money from people?!" is the question driving TV right now. After bingeing Netflix's The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, I popped over to Hulu, where THE DROPOUT is keeping the money grab drama going. Based on the true story of failed startup Theranos, which promised to disrupt the medical industry by performing hundreds of tests with a single drop of blood, the story proves yet again that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Amanda Seyfried shines as founder Elizabeth Holmes, who convinced investors to dump millions without ever seeing a working prototype. New episodes drop every Thursday. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

PICTURING THE AMERICAN WEST

The Prix de West is to Western art what the Academy Awards are to film. Held at the 50-year-old National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, the awards are a big deal. They catapulted the career of Harrison, Idaho-based artist George Carlson, who has won 33 Prix de West awards, including top prize. Twice! See his vision of the Western genre in the new 352-page tome titled GEORGE CARLSON: THE AMERICAN WEST. Visit the publisher's website, rizzoliusa.com, to find the nearest bookseller. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 1:

PUP, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. The melodic and frantic Toronto punk band with a morbid sense of humor returns with more songs ideal for wail-a-longs in the mosh pit.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, UNLIMITED LOVE. Guitar wizard John Frusciante rejoins RHCP for the first time (on an album) in 16 years, reconvening the Cali band's best lineup.

THOMAS RHETT, WHERE WE STARTED. The pop country star (17 No. 1 singles and counting) returns with more dusty songs that go down easy, including a collab with Katy Perry. (SETH SOMMERFELD)