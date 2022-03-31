Another money grab drama, Western art, and new music!

click to enlarge culture3-1-cd7d040bf6a8ffac.jpg

FUELING THE FRENZY
"How did they get so much money from people?!" is the question driving TV right now. After bingeing Netflix's The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, I popped over to Hulu, where THE DROPOUT is keeping the money grab drama going. Based on the true story of failed startup Theranos, which promised to disrupt the medical industry by performing hundreds of tests with a single drop of blood, the story proves yet again that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Amanda Seyfried shines as founder Elizabeth Holmes, who convinced investors to dump millions without ever seeing a working prototype. New episodes drop every Thursday. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge culture3-2-cb139cba1daaf110.jpg

PICTURING THE AMERICAN WEST
The Prix de West is to Western art what the Academy Awards are to film. Held at the 50-year-old National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, the awards are a big deal. They catapulted the career of Harrison, Idaho-based artist George Carlson, who has won 33 Prix de West awards, including top prize. Twice! See his vision of the Western genre in the new 352-page tome titled GEORGE CARLSON: THE AMERICAN WEST. Visit the publisher's website, rizzoliusa.com, to find the nearest bookseller. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

click to enlarge culture3-3-2e31af6f5545f6fb.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 1:

PUP, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. The melodic and frantic Toronto punk band with a morbid sense of humor returns with more songs ideal for wail-a-longs in the mosh pit.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, UNLIMITED LOVE. Guitar wizard John Frusciante rejoins RHCP for the first time (on an album) in 16 years, reconvening the Cali band's best lineup.

THOMAS RHETT, WHERE WE STARTED. The pop country star (17 No. 1 singles and counting) returns with more dusty songs that go down easy, including a collab with Katy Perry. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

As FX's Better Things approaches its end, it's proving itself one of the best sitcoms in recent memory

By Dan Nailen

Driveway moments are different on Better Things.

My first time ... playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

By Jami Nelson

Finally discovering &#10;the missing "Link."

Wrestling with the onslaught of entertainment in the digital age

By Seth Sommerfeld

How much is too much?

Prime's Harlem worth visiting, and new tunes from Maren Morris and more

Shoniqua Shandai (left) is the breakout start of Harlem.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

My first time ... playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

By Jami Nelson

Finally discovering &#10;the missing "Link."

Julia Sweeney is a little older, wider and wiser as she readies her one-woman show in Spokane

By Dan Nailen

Julia Sweeney is no stranger to quality time in Spokane, having grown up in the Lilac City.

Wrestling with the onslaught of entertainment in the digital age

By Seth Sommerfeld

How much is too much?

Prime's Harlem worth visiting, and new tunes from Maren Morris and more

Shoniqua Shandai (left) is the breakout start of Harlem.
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Funny Girl

Funny Girl @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through April 24

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 31- 6, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation