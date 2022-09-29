New Bowie film, Spokane's Masterclass Big Band, plus new music!

CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES

Of all the rock stars, David Bowie might be the one most worthy of big screen spectacle. MOONAGE DAYDREAM delivers that. The new film by director Brett Morgen isn't so much a traditional documentary as it is a collage of Bowie exploring his thoughts on art and existentialism. Using archival footage and interviews, Morgen quilts together a portrait of a reflective creative mind who was always in touch with the beauty of life. Bowie often muses on chaos, and the documentary can feel like a cacophonous wall of noise scoring a two-hour music video at times. But that captures the fervor the man inspired, and Bowie's ever-evolving aesthetic eye and artistic perspective make it worth getting lost in this daydream. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

FABULOUSLY FREE

Imagine you're leaving the Flour Mill or Riverfront Park and you hear music. Good music. Hey, is that Frank Sinatra? Nope. It's Jim Swoboda and MASTER CLASS BIG BAND, one of Spokane's favorite musical ensembles that pairs top professionals with local students in an ever-changing lineup of talent. The band's home base is 540 W. Cataldo Ave., so when weather permits, they hold practice outdoors, typically on Thursday evenings. Also typically a small group gathers — some bring lawn chairs — for what amounts to a fab free concert. Cool, right? Visit facebook.com/masterclassproductions for updates on future performances. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Sept. 30:

YEAH YEAH YEAHS, COOL IT DOWN. Nearly a decade since the release of its last record, YYYs return with more fierce Karen O crooning over atmospheric art-punk backing.

BJÖRK, FOSSORA. The Icelandic art pop icon's 10th studio album attempts to get earthy and organic with an avant-garde "biological techno" sound.

PIXIES, DOGGEREL. The loud-quiet-loud alternative rock trailblazers still can turn out raw, growling tunes more than three-and-a-half decades after hitting the scene. (SETH SOMMERFELD)