MeToo movie, Crescent Window displays; plus, retiring the numbers of Gonzaga's greats!

IGNITING #METOO

As a Los Angeles jury begins deliberation in the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the new film SHE SAID serves as a compelling example of how diligent journalism can achieve real change. Directed by Maria Schrader, the film narrates the investigative processes that New York Times' journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) took to uncover decades of sexual misconduct by Weinstein. The film doesn't shy from its portrayal of the quiet, yet devastating impact of sexual abuse on victims, nor does it glamorize the journalistic process of locating sources, earning their trust and checking facts. She Said deliberately builds a soft, yet gripping suspense even though audiences know the outcome of its narrative. In theaters. (SAMANTHA HOLM)

A GRAND DISPLAY

Well before Amazon and other online platforms, brick-and-mortar stores drew shoppers with inventive displays, including inside street-facing window areas. These box-like spaces delighted passers-by — I remember long-ago family visits to midtown Manhattan's lavish Fifth and Sixth avenue windows — and launched many an artist's career, including Andy Warhol's. Our local equivalent existed at the former Crescent department store, which dates to the 1880s and went through various name changes until closing in 1992. Recapture the nostalgia of bygone holidays at Downtown Spokane Partnership's CRESCENT WINDOWS at the Grand, which incorporates vintage displays from the Crescent. Local artist Mallory Battista created whimsical backdrops for five displays on the hotel's south side, on display through Jan. 2. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

LEGENDARY ZAGS

Entering this season, Gonzaga had three RETIRED NUMBERS hanging in McCarthey Athletic Center: Frank Burgess, John Stockton, and Adam Morrison. By the end of the season, that number will have doubled. It was recently announced that Gonzaga is soon lifting Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot and Dan Dickau's jerseys to the rafters. Olynyk was a quick turnaround, with a ceremony during Monday's contest with Kent State. Dickau will be honored at the Feb. 9 game against San Francisco, while the date for Vandersloot (the actual GOAT point guard in GU hoops history) — who originally was set to receive the accolade last season — is still TBA. After this trio, the next likely number retirees are Domantas Sabonis and current star Drew Timme. Who else will join them in the GU pantheon? Only time will tell... (SETH SOMMERFELD)