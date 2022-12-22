A Marvel Christmas special, improvised musicals; plus, the Don Kardong bridges reopens!

MARVEL CHRISTMATIC UNIVERSE

Beloved sci-fi movies getting Christmas specials don't have the best track record (see: The Star Wars Holiday Special, and Happy Life Day to my Wookie pals!). That didn't stop the powers that be from churning out THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL for Disney+. While it certainly won't be a classic revisited for generations, it's also not a disaster. Writer/director James Gunn centered the Guardians universe on jokes as much as action, so it gives itself more naturally over to silly seasonal cheer. When Mantis and Drax set out to kidnap a Hollywood celeb to cheer up Quill, it's absurd, but still kinda fits. Throw in some family sentimentality and alien Christmas songs from made-up band the Old 97s, and it's alright as a one-off viewing. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

A MUSICAL PUPPY CHRISTMAS!

There are only two pieces of entertainment I must consume every year: A Claymation Christmas Celebration and the "O Little Town of Doggywood" podcast episode (#23) of OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL. The latter of which is now finally free from paywall, so all can find it in their podcast feeds. The show's absurdly talented hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino are joined by comedians Paul F. Tompkins and Nicole Parker and proceed to concoct an entire musical out of thin air about a doggy universe where pups are preparing for a big Christmas concert. You won't find funnier holiday entertainment than this wild audio journey featuring singing and songwriting beagle best friend brothers, a diva chihuahua and her (evil?) goldendoodle manager, geese in a dumbwaiter, and the chaos of the 12 days of Christmas characters attempting to rehearse. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

KARDONG BRIDGE IS BACK!

A well-used pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Spokane River in the University District reopened last Friday after being closed during a seven-month renovation. The DON KARDONG BRIDGE — named after Bloomsday's founder — crosses the river near Gonzaga University's baseball fields, and now sports a new concrete deck, accessible viewing platforms, a fresh coat of paint and new lighting, among other upgrades. Steel trusses that crossed the bridge were also removed. The $3.36 million project, completed months ahead of schedule and overseen by Spokane Parks & Recreation, was paid for with money from donors, public and private funds, and the federal American Rescue Plan. (CHEY SCOTT)