The Central Library welcomes the public for the first time in over two years, and it's been well worth the wait

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The River Rumpus Playspace is built for kids.

What was previously known as Spokane's Downtown Library has received a significant face-lift over the past couple of years.

In 2018, voters approved a $77 million bond, setting in motion plans to renovate four existing Spokane Public Library branches and build three new branches. The downtown branch began undergoing its transformation in March 2020, and now the updated Central Library is open and ready for the public to fill its halls again.

"This building originally opened in 1996," says Amanda Donovan, director of marketing and communications for Spokane Public Library. "It was due for some major capital improvements."

Obvious changes have been made to the building's exterior and interior: floor-to-ceiling windows offer exquisite reading light, and an information desk sits proudly at the back of the main foyer staffed with employees ready to share knowledge with eager library-goers.

NOVEL IDEAS

The renovations — while still retaining the main purpose of a library, housing books — reflect the needs of the people of Spokane.

"We ran polls and asked the public what they wanted to be included in the remodeled branch," Donovan says. "Many asked for more meeting and study rooms — the previous building only had two meeting rooms. Some requested more computers and upgraded technology."

With three times the original amount of meeting space, the building has ample room to accommodate work meetings, study sessions and book clubs. Library-goers can reserve rooms through the Spokane Public Library's app. There, they'll receive a code that they can then type into the respective meeting room door.

"The implementation of the codes was something extremely vital to this space," Donovan says. "It's what really brings us to the next-level library status and gives our guests complete privacy when they want it and a feeling of security."

The ground floor houses 66 computers as well as a Bloomberg computer terminal, which offers access to Bloomberg's investment data service, news feeds, messaging and trade execution services. The Central Library is one of the only libraries in the country to have this software available to guests; however, all of this cutting-edge technology can feel a bit daunting.

"We've ensured that each room in the library has an expert of sorts," Donovan says. "For instance, our business lab has Mark Pond, our business services librarian, who works with entrepreneurs in the community and helps them with market research and starting their businesses."

SECOND STORY

Hanging right above the main staircase is a commissioned art piece by Portland-based artist John Rogers titled "Shimmer." Inspired by the Spokane River, the iridescent fragments of dichroic glass scatter light throughout the room below. It's well worth participating in some neck craning to take in the beauty of the entire piece.

The second floor houses the traditional library offerings: books in hardcover and paperback, audiobooks, and five new study rooms. A new flora and fauna-themed children's play area called the River Rumpus Playspace also lives on the second floor.

"We decided to include dedicated children's areas in all of our new buildings," Donovan says. "With the popular Garbage Goat just a few blocks away, we decided to incorporate it into the theme of the Central playscape."

Sure enough, there's a cartoon drawing of a billy goat scuba diving on the north-facing window. The playscape also features other iconic Spokane landmarks: a slide that resides in an upside-down Monroe Street Bridge structure and a mock-up Sky Ride gondola laying on its side that's been repurposed as a submarine.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo John Rogers' art installation is a centerpiece of the "new" space.

Above, tubes of LED lights wrap around the ceiling in curving motions, adding to the whimsical flair of the area. Though the building isn't LEED-certified, decisions were made in regard to the lighting to make the new branch environmentally friendly.

"Lights will turn off if no one is in the room," Donovan says. "And if there's enough natural lighting in any given area, the lights will dim to accommodate for that."

In addition to the greener lighting plan, Donovan mentions that solar panels have been installed on the roof, electric car charging stations have been installed in the parking garage below the branch and, in partnership with the Spokane Clean Air Agency, the library has air quality monitoring sensors that are able to test air quality both inside and outside the building during those smoky Spokane summers.

KINDLING CREATIVES

A new feature called the Social Stair connects the second and third floors of the building.

"It's just a unique space where we encourage people to come and hang out," Donovan says. "There are outlets dabbled throughout the steps so you can use your laptop while drinking a coffee and spending time with friends, and we'll eventually host programming here as well. We installed a projector across from the stair. I definitely see lectures and movies happening here in the future."

The third floor's most prominent feature is nxyxyetk Hall. Pronounced inn-whi-whi-ettk, it's a Salish word that means "life in the water" and another nod to Spokane's Indigenous peoples and the breathtaking views of the river as seen from the hall.

The space is the central hub for all things Lilac City Live, the library's take on a late-night talk show that occurs once a month. The large stage provides more room for local musicians and special guests to perform.

The new media rooms, which consist of a recording studio, a video studio and a production studio, were implemented for all of the creatives out there.

In hopes of becoming more visible and amplifying more voices from the public, KYRS-Thin Air Radio has moved its broadcasting station into the new branch and is ready to bring community radio to anyone who will listen.

In order to move into their new space, the KYRS team needed a grant for new equipment and other costs associated with the move. KYRS Program Director Dana Matthews got started on applying for a grant through the state.

"We laid out our feeling about our importance to the community and the state agreed," Matthews says. "It was absolute elation. We had spent so much time looking for properties to relocate to and we weren't having any luck. When the library asked us if we'd like to have our own space in the Central Library, it solved all of our problems in one stroke."

KYRS plans on holding workshops about audio production, podcasting and radio broadcasting from its new space, something that wasn't possible in its previous quarters.

With visibility and accessibility in mind, the library has set up programs that can help local musicians and media folk record, produce and distribute content they create at the library.

"For example, guests can book a 40-hour week with our recording specialist and produce a full EP," Donovan says. "All we ask in return is that you give 40 hours of your time back to the library in the form of volunteering."

With another chapter of the library bond coming to an end, only two locations are left to be renovated: Indian Trail and the South Hill branch.

"The central branch renovations were the biggest project that we've had to tackle," says Donovan. "The public was in mind every step of the way, and we're overjoyed to be finally revealing the building to them and seeing excited faces discovering new things every time they visit." ♦