The Many Hauntings of Mike Flanagan

By

click to enlarge The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Haunting of Bly Manor

There are books that are heavy on subtext, and then there's... Henry James.

If you've ever read The Turn of the Screw, you probably walked away from it ready to Google what happened but not even knowing the right search terms. (Asking for an ending to be explained is all fine and good and Googleable, but what if you're not even sure the story did end?)

Taking as his source material an author who seems to only write subtext, Mike Flanagan had his work cut out for him with his new Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor. Of course, this isn't Flanagan's first time working backwards from the shadows of popular horror fiction to the material shapes that he imagines must have cast them. He took on Gerald's Game, arguably Stephen King's most elusive novel, and Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House. Even when he's not working with direct source material from authors, he's producing narratives that center on novelist protagonists, like he does in Hush.

With Bly, Flanagan answers almost every question James' work asks. Where James left looming doubts, Flanagan fills in character backstories, causes of death, direct dialogue. This works better here than it did with Hill House, because in that case, he didn't so much probe questions as he applied white-out to established answers and rewrote wishful thinking in a thick layer of Sharpie on top.

Related
Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more! (3)

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more!

Still, if you are looking for a direct adaptation, it's best to adjust your expectations. Flanagan takes from James's work like a palette of watercolors: loosely and liberally. When the new colors blur with routine conventions that follow the filmmaker from project to project, the shade must be experienced as its own separate, free-standing creation.

Experienced, also, like a watercolor painting: moody and sprawling and likely to make you cry as much as it makes you jump.

In the opening credits, portraits of the cast members are shown, first accurately, and then with their eyes erased. From here on out, the show straddles the boundaries of visibility, tangibility and linearity.

In this sense, the series remains true to the spirit of The Turn of the Screw. As much as the plot is saturated with explanations that would be alien within Henry James's ambiguity, it maintains an undercurrent of mystery, longing and disgust that will be familiar to fans of his work. For the best experience, unfocus your eyes. Resist the urge to locate an outline that might not exist, an answer you might not really want to understand. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Many Hauntings of Mike Flanagan"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

After months of dark screens, Spokane movie theaters begin projecting again
Area restaurants shift plans for dine-in holiday service, with many also offering pre-orders for dishes to take home
Local musicians talk the unusual challenges and unexpected charms of recording in quarantine
Schools in the Inland Northwest haven't caused major COVID-19 outbreaks — but experts still urge for slow reopening
New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Carribean
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more!

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more! (3)

A family of con artists look for their latest grift in Miranda July’s deeply strange comedy Kajillionaire

By Nathan Weinbender

A family of con artists look for their latest grift in Miranda July’s deeply strange comedy Kajillionaire

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

By Inlander Staff

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

The Wonder Building's indoor farmers market continues; Ladder Coffee expands

By Chey Scott

Ladder Coffee is expanding.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Carribean

By Lauren Gilmore

New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Carribean

Author Cassandra Tate's Unsettled Ground reveals the true, complex story behind the Whitman massacre

By Mindy Cameron

Author Cassandra Tate's Unsettled Ground reveals the true, complex story behind the Whitman massacre

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more!

Baby Yoda's back, a Hitchcock remake, new music and more! (3)

Susan Polis Schutz was horrified by the rise of hate in America, and it inspired her new film about White supremacy survivors

By Dan Nailen

Shannon Foley Martinez, right, is now an anti-hate activist.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Dance Presents! 2020

Dance Presents! 2020

Sat., Nov. 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Lauren Gilmore

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 12-18, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation