The new Goat Lounge offers small plates and cocktails in Coeur d'Alene

Craft cocktail options in North Idaho are somewhat limited to full-service restaurants or raucous bars, making The Goat Lounge an ideal new spot for small plates and an adult beverage in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Owned by the neighboring Moose Lounge, at 401 Sherman Ave., (speaking of raucous bars), the Goat is located at 108 N. Fourth St. in the former Sweet Peaks Ice Cream location. The ice cream parlor's counter has been converted to a handsome, L-shaped bar area with access to both indoor seating and outdoor seating via a large sliding glass window.

The Goat offers a full bar with a thoughtfully curated drink menu, including craft beer like local Paragon Scotch Ale ($6), and cocktails like the colorful Coeur de la Fleur ($14) with gin, lemon, butterfly pea flower (aka blue tea), lavender bitters and Brut champagne. The food menu has a modest assortment of light bites, like shareable Mediterranean flatbread ($14) with chicken, artichoke hearts, San Marzano tomatoes, pickled red onion, kalamata olives and both goat cheese and feta cheese; housemade edamame hummus ($12), and charcuterie ($25). Visit facebook.com/thegoatcda.

OPENINGS

Hail Caesar, and we don't mean the salad. Check out the SPOKANE TRIBE CASINO'S Caesar's Sportsbook Grill & Bar, which replaced Whaluks and is part of the casino's ongoing multiphase expansion. Open from 9 am to 2 am, you can get a quick breakfast burrito ($10), as well as comfort food classics all day long. Settle in with a beverage — the Grill has more than 20 draft beers on tap for $2 each — and try loaded nachos ($10; add chicken $4), beer brats ($10), or a burger ($7/single, $10/double, $12/triple). We're also adding the Grill to our list of places to find poutine ($11). Visit

PINT HOUSE BURGERS & BREWS recently opened its second location at 9214 E. Mission Ave. in Spokane Valley. Both the Spokane Valley and original North Side location (3325 W. Indian Trail Rd.) offer pub grub for dine-in or takeout in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Try the huge beer pretzel with cheese ($16.50), fried pickles ($14), a pound of wings ($18) or tacos ($17 for four). And, yeah, they have lots of burgers, too. Visit pinthousepub.com.

Rank has its privileges. For many years, our fine servicewomen and men at Fairchild Air Force Base had BETTY JEANS BBQ (101 W. Spaatz Rd., Medical Lake) all to themselves. But then word got 'round that Betty Jean's owners, Ranelle and Omar Jones, were going to add a second location in Spokane, one that didn't require a security clearance and is now open on the South Hill, at 2926 E. 29th Ave. If you're a fan of Southern food like shrimp po' boys, savory baked beans, hush puppies, and North Carolina-style barbecue, then get yourself over there. Visit facebook.com/bettyjeansbbq.

BEEN BREWING

Seems like new breweries are popping up all over North Idaho. In addition to BLACK LODGE BREWING (206 N. Third St., Coeur d'Alene), which opened in December 2021, three additional breweries are either open or planned.

Despite the name, OUTPOST BREWING (1710 N. Fourth St.) is located in the heart of very accessible Midtown Coeur d'Alene in the former Slate Creek location. Try Outpost's Low Vis Hazy IPA or any number of local and regional beers on tap. The local watering hole is also the spot for weekly trivia, occasional paint-and-sip parties and live music. Visit facebook.com/outpostbrewing.

TWISTED SLATE BREWERY (8160 N. Cornerstone Dr., Hayden) is not yet brewing its own beer, but is working on building changes to do so, and has a large selection of local and regional beers on tap. Find them tucked into a Highway 95 strip mall north of Prairie Avenue. Visit facebook.com/twistedslate.

VANTAGE POINT BREWING COMPANY (208 E. Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr., Coeur d'Alene) is still under construction with plans to open later in 2022. Visit vantagepointbrewing.com. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.